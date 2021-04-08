GET OUT! GET OUT! GET OUT! GET OUT!

Folks, we need so much more of this.

So much more.

The only way this really ends is if and when Americans tell the overreaching government to GET OUT.

Watch this:

Absolutely spectacular.

Love seeing this. pic.twitter.com/MX54bVeZpB — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) April 7, 2021

We are ready to go to this restaurant. Seriously.

Why didn't we do this from the beginning? — Daisy Mom (@DaisyPugMommy) April 8, 2021

Now this is what we all must do — MrsHMC supports Sen. Josh Hawley (@hmc_mrs) April 8, 2021

“Power” is only begotten if the people allow it. A beautiful sight to behold! 💕 — Darth Penguin (@Darth_Penguin_) April 7, 2021

I look forward to the day this is the norm 🙏🙏 — Stephen F (@stephenfoxhq) April 8, 2021

It’s the only way. The hall monitors are never going to want to see this end. Ever. — Stephen K (@bigdog44K) April 8, 2021

Please please let there be more of this. — KATZ (@KourageousKATZ) April 8, 2021

GOD YESSSSSSSSSS — cosettetheresa (@CozTDeCesare) April 7, 2021

Some are saying this restaurant is losing its battle with the overreaching powers that be but unfortunately if we don’t push back in this way the draconian regulations will never end.

GET OUT indeed!

