GET OUT! GET OUT! GET OUT! GET OUT!

Folks, we need so much more of this.

So much more.

The only way this really ends is if and when Americans tell the overreaching government to GET OUT.

Watch this:

We are ready to go to this restaurant. Seriously.

Trending

Some are saying this restaurant is losing its battle with the overreaching powers that be but unfortunately if we don’t push back in this way the draconian regulations will never end.

GET OUT indeed!

***

Related:

You KNOW it’s bad when even late-night comedians are making fun of Joe –> Jimmy Fallon ‘interprets’ Biden and we’re officially dead

‘WUT?’ Biden’s ATF pick did a Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) last year and BOY HOWDY this dude is a nutball (especially his Waco takes)

Dude, take the L! Jake Tapper just LOSES it when pushed further on why CNN isn’t leaving Georgia in heated back and forth

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: COVIDmasksrestaurantrestrictions