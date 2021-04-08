As Twitchy readers know, Jake Tapper was being well … Jake Tapper about the location of CNN’s headquarters, deflecting, pretending he’s reporting on the facts of a story when in reality he’s pushing an agenda to help Democrats who look like total doorknobs having supported moving the MLB All-Star Game from a Black-majority city to a White-majority city look less stupid. When Ted Frank pushed him further on this topic, specifically about CNN being headquartered in Georgia, the back and forth got pretty heated:

Fair question.

Doesn’t CNN have a moral obligation to leave Georgia too? Since you know, this is all about morality and stuff?

Jake replied:

Trending

Uh-oh.

Jake seems … tense.

Pissy even.

Ted came back:

Fair.

Which is probably why Jake responded like this:

He mad.

He big mad.

*crickets*

We know, you’re shocked.

Oh, wait.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: AtlantaCNNjake tappermlbTed Frank