As Twitchy readers know, Jake Tapper was being well … Jake Tapper about the location of CNN’s headquarters, deflecting, pretending he’s reporting on the facts of a story when in reality he’s pushing an agenda to help Democrats who look like total doorknobs having supported moving the MLB All-Star Game from a Black-majority city to a White-majority city look less stupid. When Ted Frank pushed him further on this topic, specifically about CNN being headquartered in Georgia, the back and forth got pretty heated:

Jake, how can you work for a company headquartered in Georgia? Don’t you have a moral obligation to quit and relocate to an Alaska-or Maine-based media company if your employer won’t boycott the state? https://t.co/VFaVcfRqPP — tedfrank 💉 (@tedfrank) April 7, 2021

Fair question.

Doesn’t CNN have a moral obligation to leave Georgia too? Since you know, this is all about morality and stuff?

Jake replied:

There’s a difference between reporting on why a company made a decision and expressing an opinion about the decision. Thought you were capable of distinguishing but apparently not. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) April 7, 2021

Uh-oh.

Jake seems … tense.

Pissy even.

Ted came back:

Didn’t claim you approved of journalistic harassment techniques on behalf of an activist cause. If you’re claiming the question is inappropriate to you and other people who work in Georgia, that’s a reasonable (and correct) answer, but you should state that clearly. — tedfrank 💉 (@tedfrank) April 7, 2021

Fair.

Which is probably why Jake responded like this:

Let me state this clearly: go away. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) April 7, 2021

He mad.

He big mad.

If you can say that to me, why can’t MLB say that to similar questions? — tedfrank 💉 (@tedfrank) April 7, 2021

*crickets*

We know, you’re shocked.

Oh, wait.