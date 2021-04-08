As Twitchy readers know, Jake Tapper was being well … Jake Tapper about the location of CNN’s headquarters, deflecting, pretending he’s reporting on the facts of a story when in reality he’s pushing an agenda to help Democrats who look like total doorknobs having supported moving the MLB All-Star Game from a Black-majority city to a White-majority city look less stupid. When Ted Frank pushed him further on this topic, specifically about CNN being headquartered in Georgia, the back and forth got pretty heated:
Jake, how can you work for a company headquartered in Georgia? Don’t you have a moral obligation to quit and relocate to an Alaska-or Maine-based media company if your employer won’t boycott the state? https://t.co/VFaVcfRqPP
— tedfrank 💉 (@tedfrank) April 7, 2021
Fair question.
Doesn’t CNN have a moral obligation to leave Georgia too? Since you know, this is all about morality and stuff?
Jake replied:
There’s a difference between reporting on why a company made a decision and expressing an opinion about the decision. Thought you were capable of distinguishing but apparently not.
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) April 7, 2021
Trending
Uh-oh.
Jake seems … tense.
Pissy even.
Ted came back:
Didn’t claim you approved of journalistic harassment techniques on behalf of an activist cause. If you’re claiming the question is inappropriate to you and other people who work in Georgia, that’s a reasonable (and correct) answer, but you should state that clearly.
— tedfrank 💉 (@tedfrank) April 7, 2021
Fair.
Which is probably why Jake responded like this:
Let me state this clearly: go away.
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) April 7, 2021
He mad.
He big mad.
If you can say that to me, why can’t MLB say that to similar questions?
— tedfrank 💉 (@tedfrank) April 7, 2021
*crickets*
We know, you’re shocked.
Oh, wait.