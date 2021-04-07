Stop the presses, people! As the fallout from the MLB’s decision to move the All-Star Game from Atlanta to Denver continues, CNN’s Jake Tapper’s got some new details from “an informed source”:

Lost amid all the criticism of @MLB for moving the All-Star game from Georgia to protest that state’s new voting law are some simple facts about what would have likely happened had MLB not done so, an informed source tells CNN. 1/ — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) April 7, 2021

2/ MLB officials made the decision because if they didn’t then the decision would be left to individual players, individual All-Stars, some of whom no doubt would have individually boycotted the game themselves. In short: There was no way to avoid this becoming political. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) April 7, 2021

3/ If MLB hadn’t acted, individual players would certainly have been asked from now until July whether they were boycotting or not. It would have — arguably — become a bigger issue. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) April 7, 2021

No doubt Jake Tapper and CNN would’ve made sure it became a bigger issue.

4/ So @MLB did what they thought was taking one for the team, as it were, trying to protect the individual players and to operate as a cohesive whole, the source tells CNN. Whatever you think of the decision, that was part of the calculation. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) April 7, 2021

Well, if nothing else, amid all the criticism, the MLB can take comfort in knowing that Jake Tapper an informed source thinks they made the best decision.

"If MLB hadn't done what we wanted them to, we would have no doubt harassed the players about it for months instead of letting them decide to just play baseball" Yes Jake, we know. https://t.co/fvye01IqMW — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 7, 2021

Love the way he just acts casually about hey you know questions would have happened and there's nothing we could have done to stop those questions from happening. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 7, 2021

What Jake is saying is mainstream media outlets have adopted MMFA tactics to pressure companies into doing or saying what they want them to. https://t.co/Hqr7yqG8j9 — Chief Impact Officer BT (@back_ttys) April 7, 2021

1. Create fake narrative based on lies

2. Create pressure for companies and organization to react to the fake narrative or face consequences

3. Excuse these actions because, there would have been consequences anyway

4. Take no responsibility for creating fake narrative https://t.co/0j9Q8uigv7 — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) April 7, 2021

This is a good thread about how some parts of the press collude with activists to badger people who have only the most tenuous connection to their agenda until they beg for relief. This sort of thing was once considered disreputable but is now just the definition of politics. https://t.co/CGhgEMbhua — That Guy (@DanFosterType) April 7, 2021

Part of what makes this so alienating is the randomness of it. Think of how many corps—including CNN!—will go on doing business in Georgia unmolested because they weren’t the first two or three that popped into the activists’ heads. They get to go about their lives, this time! — That Guy (@DanFosterType) April 7, 2021

Who’s going to ask every CNN employee, every day, how their company can in good conscience keep their headquarters in Atlanta? Nobody is, because most of us are not sociopaths. — That Guy (@DanFosterType) April 7, 2021

We may not be sociopaths, but now that you mention it, Dan, how can CNN and their employees in good conscience continue to operate out of Atlanta, aka Jim Crow Ground Zero?

Jake, how can you work for a company headquartered in Georgia? Don’t you have a moral obligation to quit and relocate to an Alaska-or Maine-based media company if your employer won’t boycott the state? https://t.co/VFaVcfRqPP — tedfrank 💉 (@tedfrank) April 7, 2021

Uh-oh, Jake …

Where is CNN located, Jake? https://t.co/TRzWPNuXEr — Barrett Wilson (@BarrettWilson6) April 7, 2021

CNN's headquarters are in Atlanta. https://t.co/fvye01IqMW — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 7, 2021

Every second CNN remains there, they’re further condoning Jim Crow.

Meanwhile, some parting advice for the rest of us: