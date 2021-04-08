Jimmy Fallon IS funny sometimes … who knew?

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Kansas City Dennis …

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

The hard part was blowing bubbles.

This is so good, especially after other comedians are pretending they can’t make fun of Biden. SNL should be tearing him apart (it was sort of what their show was built on) but no. Can’t pick on Sleepy Joe.

Trending

We had the same reaction.

True story.

Interestingly, people are sort of pissed at Dinesh for sharing this, like we shouldn’t be surprised they’re making fun of Biden? We’ve literally been told they won’t be making fun of him but whatevs … look at these cranky people:

When did they make fun of Obama?

We’ll wait.

Again, still looking for those Obama bits.

Why would Biden be shaking in his boots? It’s supposed to be funny, not scary.

Weird take.

We suppose that’s what happens when you have no sense of humor … like, at all.

***

Related:

‘Definitely did not have THIS on my 2021 Bingo card’: Video shows Alex Jones confronting man with car FULL of kids (watch)

‘WUT?’ Biden’s ATF pick did a Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) last year and BOY HOWDY this dude is a nutball (especially his Waco takes)

Dude, take the L! Jake Tapper just LOSES it when pushed further on why CNN isn’t leaving Georgia in heated back and forth

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bidenjimmy fallonJoe Biden