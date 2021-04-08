Jimmy Fallon IS funny sometimes … who knew?

You know there's a problem when even the late night comedians are making fun of Joe Biden. This is HILARIOUS.https://t.co/vbVoCJqEfQ — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) April 8, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Kansas City Dennis …

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

The hard part was blowing bubbles.

This is so good, especially after other comedians are pretending they can’t make fun of Biden. SNL should be tearing him apart (it was sort of what their show was built on) but no. Can’t pick on Sleepy Joe.

Wait just a minute!?! Making fun of Joe? Did hell freeze over? — Nooch (@nooch112) April 8, 2021

We had the same reaction.

True story.

Interestingly, people are sort of pissed at Dinesh for sharing this, like we shouldn’t be surprised they’re making fun of Biden? We’ve literally been told they won’t be making fun of him but whatevs … look at these cranky people:

Ha! Exactly! Late night comedians almost NEVER make fun of politicians! — Normal Idahoan (@Eyedahoan) April 8, 2021

When did they make fun of Obama?

We’ll wait.

Late night comedians have always mocked politicians. What else is new? — Peter Tatford (@SevillaEnglish) April 8, 2021

Again, still looking for those Obama bits.

I know! It is totally unheard of for comedians to make fun of politicians. Biden must be shaking in his boots! — David Bell (@BellWetherLA) April 8, 2021

Why would Biden be shaking in his boots? It’s supposed to be funny, not scary.

Weird take.

We suppose that’s what happens when you have no sense of humor … like, at all.

