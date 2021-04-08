Welp … we did not have ‘Alex Jones saves a bunch of kids,’ on our 2021 Bingo cards.

Willing to bet you guys didn’t either.

Ok, maybe that one weird guy who still thinks our tap water is turning frogs into flaming homosexuals but not the rest of you.

Watch this (lots of f-bombs so put on those headphones):

If Alex Jones really saved these children he deserves some praise! pic.twitter.com/fVDYr4aGJV — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) April 8, 2021

Could it be staged? Sure, it’s Alex Jones after all … but could it be real?

We suppose it could be.

Hey, it’s 2021, stranger things have happened.

And if so, this is NUTS. We especially like how Alex puts himself in front of the car to keep the man from driving away with a bunch of unsecured children in his vehicle.

Where was he taking these kids? And so many of them.

Man this is super calm and very well documented and excellent audio as well. Good thing Jones and crew were right there at the right time ready to film! 😱 — Gold Will (@DeathandGrim) April 8, 2021

The jury is still out on Twitter (and on social media in general) if this was legit.

Again, Alex Jones.

I definitely didn't have Alex Jones legitimately throwing himself in front of a van to rescue kids being smuggled on my 2021 bingo card. You may not like him, but it's an important video to see. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) April 7, 2021

You’ll have to decide for yourselves … for now. If and when more information comes out about this video we’ll let you know.

