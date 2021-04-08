This commentary from Calvin Robinson taken from what we would consider a fairly heated debate with activist Ken Hinds is pretty damn amazing.
Watch:
"My race has nothing to do with my politics, nothing to do with my opinions".
Commentator Calvin Robinson clashes with community activist Ken Hinds during a debate on racism.@cristo_radio | @calvinrobinson pic.twitter.com/h5QDvdJ9iJ
— talkRADIO (@talkRADIO) April 6, 2021
Just. Wow.
Superb. Calling out a racist & demanding proof of outlandish claims. This is how conservatives should tackle misinformation. https://t.co/GyFheSGrrc
— Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) April 7, 2021
Conservatives could absolutely learn a thing or two about how they tackle misinformation.
This is absolutely brilliant from @calvinrobinson
— News Addict (@addicted2newz) April 7, 2021
Not sure ‘absolutely brilliant’ is honestly brilliant enough for what we just watched.
Badass?
Epic?
LEGENDARY?
Yeah, those work better.
I absolutely love the way he very clearly explains why Ken is being racist at the end there.
Absolutely smashed it. He is superb!
— News Addict (@addicted2newz) April 7, 2021
Superb is good too.
@calvinrobinson is such a brave, wonderful man
— ShoshanaShhhhsh (@ShhhhshShoshana) April 7, 2021
Calvin is always class.
— Mill (@tweetupmystreet) April 8, 2021
Calvin is one of the few brilliant, articulate people. His logic is 🔥 Love it
— Colleen Cleary (@collmatt) April 8, 2021
So good.
***
