David Hogg … yikes, Harvard sure can pick ’em.

We’re pretty sure David doesn’t know what a militia is or about the regulating of such but we suppose when he typed up his cute little tweet he felt like he was doing something edgy and important. Or something.

We just find it painful.

It’s time to regulate our unregulated militia — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) April 8, 2021

So it’s time to make sure our guns are clean and in working order because, Sparky, WE are the militia and all ‘well-regulated’ really means is ‘in working order’. You’d think after all of this time he’d have bothered to learn about the Second Amendment, just a little bit but nope.

Yeah, Harvard.

How's the pillow coming David? pic.twitter.com/tyxseubI7K — Kids In Cages Are OK Now? (@hansauf) April 8, 2021

Good question.

Because we know it didn’t go well.

Guess he has to go back to be an annoying gun-control harpy.

“I ask who are the militia? They consist now of the whole people, except a few public officers.” — Ryan Hamilton (@Subasescrum) April 8, 2021

This really isn’t difficult, David.

LoL…. Harvard. LoL… — Texas Guy (@Collinsdw) April 8, 2021

Seriously.

I feel bad for all those kids on Tik Tok who get so excited when they're accepted to Harvard. — Federalist Musket🇺🇸 (@Patriot_Musket) April 8, 2021

We’re embarrassed for them at this point.

