Nancy Pelosi has said a LOT of stupid crap in her seemingly millennia as an elected official but her claim that things are on a ‘good path’ at the border in order to support and promote Biden? Yeah, this is super dumb, even for her.

If this is a good path at the border according to Nan we’d HATE to see what she considers a bad path.

We hope they enjoy her super-expensive ice cream.

And like clockwork, people are on this thread shaming the GOP for pointing out that Nancy is full of crap.

Instead of admitting what they elected is a disaster.

Look at this hot mess:

Fact-checking Nancy is stirring up their base?

C’mon man!

Umm … they had a solution and it was working. Biden reversed everything Trump was doing at the border.

Derp.

Where was this guy with Trump before the pandemic?

Sad.

Gotta love Biden supporters.

Oh, wait.

***

