Nancy Pelosi has said a LOT of stupid crap in her seemingly millennia as an elected official but her claim that things are on a ‘good path’ at the border in order to support and promote Biden? Yeah, this is super dumb, even for her.
171,000 illegal crossings in March alone…
Border facilities at 1,700%…
Allowing COVID-19 migrants to enter…
Nearly 19,000 unaccompanied children being held…
Does that *really* look like a “good path at the border,” Speaker Pelosi? pic.twitter.com/uDtuEduswi
— House Republicans (@HouseGOP) April 8, 2021
If this is a good path at the border according to Nan we’d HATE to see what she considers a bad path.
how many migrants are going to live with Nancy?
— BringBackDancing (@PodnarSteph) April 8, 2021
We hope they enjoy her super-expensive ice cream.
And like clockwork, people are on this thread shaming the GOP for pointing out that Nancy is full of crap.
Instead of admitting what they elected is a disaster.
Look at this hot mess:
Instead of stirring up your base and creating more division, start working on a good comprehensive and humane immigration reform bill. Do your job!
— Wilda Uhrig (@wildav52) April 8, 2021
Fact-checking Nancy is stirring up their base?
C’mon man!
What’s your proposal to solve this issue? Why can’t you all do your job and pass legislation? I haven’t heard any solutions from GOP.
— Creeks and Streams are Life (@CreekHoard_Iowa) April 8, 2021
Umm … they had a solution and it was working. Biden reversed everything Trump was doing at the border.
Derp.
In the 40 years since Reagan, the @GOP has not done ONE thing for the working-class American!
QUESTION:
You name one policy proposed by the @GOP, passed through the House and Senate, signed by a @GOP President that has ever enriched a working-class American?
I'M STILL WAITING!
— Perry Lambert (@perry_lambert) April 8, 2021
Where was this guy with Trump before the pandemic?
Sad.
Gotta love Biden supporters.
Oh, wait.
