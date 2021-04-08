Nancy Pelosi has said a LOT of stupid crap in her seemingly millennia as an elected official but her claim that things are on a ‘good path’ at the border in order to support and promote Biden? Yeah, this is super dumb, even for her.

171,000 illegal crossings in March alone… Border facilities at 1,700%… Allowing COVID-19 migrants to enter… Nearly 19,000 unaccompanied children being held… Does that *really* look like a “good path at the border,” Speaker Pelosi? pic.twitter.com/uDtuEduswi — House Republicans (@HouseGOP) April 8, 2021

If this is a good path at the border according to Nan we’d HATE to see what she considers a bad path.

how many migrants are going to live with Nancy? — BringBackDancing (@PodnarSteph) April 8, 2021

We hope they enjoy her super-expensive ice cream.

And like clockwork, people are on this thread shaming the GOP for pointing out that Nancy is full of crap.

Instead of admitting what they elected is a disaster.

Look at this hot mess:

Instead of stirring up your base and creating more division, start working on a good comprehensive and humane immigration reform bill. Do your job! — Wilda Uhrig (@wildav52) April 8, 2021

Fact-checking Nancy is stirring up their base?

C’mon man!

What’s your proposal to solve this issue? Why can’t you all do your job and pass legislation? I haven’t heard any solutions from GOP. — Creeks and Streams are Life (@CreekHoard_Iowa) April 8, 2021

Umm … they had a solution and it was working. Biden reversed everything Trump was doing at the border.

Derp.

In the 40 years since Reagan, the @GOP has not done ONE thing for the working-class American! QUESTION:

You name one policy proposed by the @GOP, passed through the House and Senate, signed by a @GOP President that has ever enriched a working-class American? I'M STILL WAITING! — Perry Lambert (@perry_lambert) April 8, 2021

Where was this guy with Trump before the pandemic?

Sad.

Gotta love Biden supporters.

Oh, wait.

***

