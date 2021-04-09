While Jimmy Fallon may actually still be funny (his bit where he interpreted what Joe Biden was saying behind his mask was pretty damn hilarious), the other Jimmy is still an unfunny, agenda-driven, annoying AF wannabe activist with a dying, unwatchable show.

Unless you’re a fan of Hunter Biden.

Yeah, we just did that all-over gross-out body shiver thing thinking about ‘fans’ of Hunter.

Watch.

Hunter Biden says on with Jimmy Kimmel that his laptop is a "red herring" and that he really does not know if it's his: "I don't know is the answer." pic.twitter.com/I98Mcoo9jY — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 9, 2021

Red Herring?

What?

He recently admitted the laptop was his … right?! Thinking Biden’s handlers told the president’s son to say, ‘I don’t know,’ because he’s just that stupid and his brain is just that fried.

IRONY ALERT: Jimmy Kimmel is spending his monologue talking about Matt Gaetz and reveling in his legal trouble just moments before a softball interview with Hunter Biden. — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 9, 2021

Irony.

Hypocrisy.

That just about sums up Kimmel.

Hunter Biden and Jimmy Kimmel then take aim at @DonaldJTrumpJr, implying that he's the one with the real nepotism problem and daring to argue Hunter got his job at Burisma because of his famous last name when, in their mind, Hunter was qualified. pic.twitter.com/70N9P3wGWR — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 9, 2021

Hunter, of all people, mocking Trump Jr? Really? Wow.

How much parmesan cheese did Hunter and Jimmy smoke together before this interview? https://t.co/foxTrriYym — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) April 9, 2021

Probably A LOT.

And OUCH.

Jimmy Kimmel these days pic.twitter.com/VwLwRFrCPM — LibertarianTiers (@BenJammin215) April 9, 2021

Wait till Hunter Biden hears what Hunter Biden had to say about Hunter Biden getting his job with Burisma: pic.twitter.com/r8IHfGZCBx — bartleby (@ElderBartleby) April 9, 2021

Hunter seems to contradict Hunter … a lot.

Almost like he’s lying.

Just like his dear old dad.

