Gosh, we’re shocked. Another hate crime where someone supposedly wrote racist and anti-Semitic things in graffiti turned out to be a hoax.

Oh wait, no, we’re not shocked.

It’s really pathetic that our county is so racist and awful that the people who keep telling us how racist and awful it is have to keep making crap up to prove it’s racist and awful.

Like at Albion College:

"White lives matter. Let's kill all n—gers on this campus" Shocking racist messages written on campus at @albioncollege in Michigan sparked days of protest. However, the graffiti has been revealed to be a hate crime hoax by a black student. #HateHoax https://t.co/mytqDc9RDE — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) April 8, 2021

From The Post Millennial:

This graffiti, which included messages such as “white lives matter” and “white power,” turned out to have been allegedly created by a 21-year-old black male. This person also is said to have written such messages as “666” on top of a Star of David, alongside “let’s kill all N*****.” The Albion police brought said male into questioning, where he admitted to doing most of the graffiti. This student was released after questioning. It is unclear whether any charges will be brought against this student. Images of the racist graffiti quickly went viral across social media platforms, with one local outlet posting the story accompanied with pictures that they censored “due to it being so offensive.”

Albion College’s thread explaining that it was a hoax leaves out one KEY detail:

Earlier today, we identified the individual responsible for the racist and anti-Semitic graffiti in Mitchell Towers. The student, who was acting alone, acknowledged their responsibility for these incidents. (1/5) — Albion College (@albioncollege) April 7, 2021

There’s something pretty important about the student they’re leaving out here.

Any guesses?

They have been immediately removed from campus and placed on temporary suspension while we conduct a full investigation as part of our student judicial process. (2/5) — Albion College (@albioncollege) April 7, 2021

But we know the acts of racism that have occurred this week are not about one particular person or one particular incident. We know that there is a significant history of racial pain and trauma on campus and we are taking action to repair our community. (3/5) — Albion College (@albioncollege) April 7, 2021

Even though this was all a hoax we’re still going to pretend we have a racism problem because that’s the woke thing to do right now.

Alrighty.

We will change and heal together as a community, because we are committed to doing the work. (4/5) — Albion College (@albioncollege) April 7, 2021

OR they could just admit this Black student was trying to create racism on campus for attention.

Right now, we encourage all members of our community to listen, respond and care for one another, and lean on the faculty, staff, and community members who have been gathering today to make sure we are supporting you. We have your back. (5/5) — Albion College (@albioncollege) April 7, 2021

Huh?

Yes, higher education in this country is in serious trouble, folks.

This is so bad.

