Maybe it’s just us but this chick seems really upset.

Note, if you’re watching this in public we suggest you put on some headphones because HOLY CRAP … oh, and if you do put on headphones don’t turn this up too loud or the screeching could do some serious and permanent damage, just sayin’.

Watch.

A girl losing it over other people making their own choice. She’s not stable. What do you do with this? It’s an increasing problem… have you ever noticed the radical-left extremists love to blame…. pic.twitter.com/At8fjcPve9 — Italia 🇺🇸 (@italia_patriot) April 8, 2021

Think she’s tired of it? The amount of brainwashing the government and media have done with masks is clearly breaking people.

And sorry, but for someone who has three effing inhalers, she is more than capable of yelling and shrieking …

Ok, so to be fair, this editor almost felt sorry for this woman (sorry if we’re misgendering here, but we’re doing our best) because clearly, she’s having issues of some sort.

But then we saw this little video cross our timeline and yeah … (again, use headphones):

Two points for this woman. One, it’s hard to feel sorry for someone who smokes and then cries about needing inhalers and an iron lung. Two, her husband is a POS if he’s too disabled to work but gets in fights over road rage. Pro-tip: Quit smoking, go on a diet, get on meds. pic.twitter.com/8Gyp4KZkQi — HelvidiusPriscus 🇺🇸🦈 (@HelvidiusPrisc) April 9, 2021

She uses three inhalers but she’s smoking?

And he has a disability?

Ok, something doesn’t seem right.

Just sayin’.

Stay home then. I’m not against wearing a mask, but Geesh. People need to chill out — BoB (@Bobmast) April 9, 2021

She made my ears hurt — Toni Zanandrea (@nutz1602) April 8, 2021

She screams very well for someone with that level of breathing issues…. just saying…. — 🤐🤐😷😷🤤🤤Silenced (@stick_trisha) April 8, 2021

