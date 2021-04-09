Yale Law School is trying to cancel the only Asian American woman on their academic faculty because of her politics.

Oh sure, they tried to claim it was other things (like violating an agreement or hosting while parties during COVID), but from her thread, it doesn’t sound like any of their reasons are legit.

Take a look:

Not a great look, Yale.

Yeah, weren’t we supposed to be concerned about hate against Asian Americans right now? Did that go away when the video of a rather large black man assaulted an older Asian woman on her way to church? Asking for a friend.

Trending

Due process?

Psh.

Megyn Kelly came out swinging:

Tell the damn whiners to SIT DOWN.

HELL YEAH.

Unconscionable and unacceptable.

And all too common.

It really and truly is.

***

Related:

WTAF?! A Boston hospital will offer ‘preferential care based on race’ and gosh, that sounds pretty racist, unethical, and ILLEGAL

Gonna leave a MARK! Trump Jr. OWNS Jimmy Kimmel and Hunter Biden for lame interview where Hunter contradicts … Hunter

‘Every. Single. TIME.’ Racist messages written on Albion College campus revealed as hate crime hoax by Black student (Albion’s thread is a DOOZY)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Amy ChuaAsian AmericanMegyn KellyYale Law School