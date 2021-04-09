Yale Law School is trying to cancel the only Asian American woman on their academic faculty because of her politics.

Oh sure, they tried to claim it was other things (like violating an agreement or hosting while parties during COVID), but from her thread, it doesn’t sound like any of their reasons are legit.

Take a look:

Some of you may have seen the YDN hit job on me, full of false allegations. I did not violate any agreement, nor have I been hosting wild parties during COVID. On the contrary, what I HAVE done is comforted a small handful of students who reached out to me in moments of crisis… pic.twitter.com/9tOoOu9p6G — Amy Chua (@amychua) April 8, 2021

Not a great look, Yale.

…including after the recent spike in discrimination and violence against Asian Americans, when they felt the school was not supporting them and they had no one else to turn to. — Amy Chua (@amychua) April 8, 2021

Yeah, weren’t we supposed to be concerned about hate against Asian Americans right now? Did that go away when the video of a rather large black man assaulted an older Asian woman on her way to church? Asking for a friend.

As the only Asian American woman on the academic faculty, I can’t imagine any other faculty member would be treated with this kind of disrespect and utter lack of due process. I’ve attached the letter I circulated to the entire Yale Law School faculty. — Amy Chua (@amychua) April 8, 2021

Due process?

Psh.

Megyn Kelly came out swinging:

Now they’re trying to cancel @amychua for absolutely nothing. Make no mistake: this is retribution for her support of Bret Kavanaugh, & it is disgusting. If @YaleLawSch has any backbone, it will stand up for one of its most beloved teachers & tell the damn whiners to sit down. https://t.co/2vwLGWmI9w — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) April 8, 2021

Tell the damn whiners to SIT DOWN.

HELL YEAH.

Unconscionable treatment by the Yale LS administration. Almost like they are trying to push @amychua to leave as part of a political purge. — Rubric M (@RubricMarlin) April 9, 2021

Unconscionable and unacceptable.

And all too common.

Leftist fascists as usual and on every campus. — TXCobrak (@TXCobrak) April 9, 2021

This is so disgusting. — ⚾️ Mary #FlyTheW 🐻 (@mchastain81) April 9, 2021

Terrifying! — Irina Bragin (@bragin_irina) April 9, 2021

It really and truly is.

***

