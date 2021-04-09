Well, maybe if women would stop repeating themselves … over and over again.

And seriously?! There’s a verified Twitter account called @TwitterWomen?

Just when we thought the site couldn’t get any dumber, louder, and more annoying:

Stop interrupting women.

Stop interrupting women.

Stop interrupting women.

Stop interrupting women.

Stop interrupting women. — Twitter Women (@TwitterWomen) April 8, 2021

Oh FFS.

Verified.

You know the face you make when you’re at the store and you see a crazy woman trying to sniff a bunch of cantaloupes through her mask? Yup, just made that face.

There's a broader message here with value? Stop interrupting people, it's rude. — Pre Pandemic Smirk (@FoundersGirl) April 9, 2021

Simple.

Have you ever stopped to consider why replacing you with men has become fashionable? — Bohemio of the Reeeeing Twenties (@El__Bohemio) April 9, 2021

Ouch.

Bless your little hearts. — Federalist Musket🇺🇸 (@Patriot_Musket) April 9, 2021

Awwwwwwwwwwwwwwwww.

Love the caps lock.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Stop nagging men.

Stop nagging men.

Stop nagging men.

Stop nagging men.

Stop nagging men.

Stop nagging men.

Stop nagging men.

Stop nagging men.

Stop nagging men.https://t.co/S0xNdKgSxj — Bonk (@BonkPolitics) April 9, 2021

Say it louder for the Twitter women in back.

“Shut up”. Signed,

A Woman — THE Velvet (@TMIWITW) April 9, 2021

This. ^

Stop needlessly repeating yourself and we won't have to — Robert Kroese (@robkroese) April 9, 2021

Calm down — Dan K (@dk_CSU) April 9, 2021

Yeah, that’ll work.

Every time.

Heh.

How can I even get a word in edgewise when you keep repeating the same 3 words over and over?

Where's my sammich, btw? — Sheik Yerbouti (@YerboutiSheik) April 9, 2021

It’s not like that sammich is gonna make itself.

***

