If we had a nickel for every annoying leftist blue-check who thinks they’re smarter than the Founding Fathers … well, we probably wouldn’t have to write for a living.

Just saying.

Max Berger really gave it his all in this stupid AF thread complaining about the number of senators states have because he doesn’t understand the basic fundamentals of our republic.

How many more times must we explain to Max and his ilk that each state has equal representation in the Senate regardless of population? THIS ISN’T HARD.

Or racist, FFS.

Because the founders wanted to protect the country if a giant-ass state like California eventually popped up that was ruled by a bunch of brain-dead, mouth-breathing progressives who think more government is the answer to every problem.

So yes, they did come up with the best government ever.

Sorry, not sorry.

This is the way the world ends This is the way the world ends This is the way the world ends Not with a bang but with [Joe Manchin refusing to reform or abolish the filibuster] — Max Berger (@maxberger) April 8, 2021

Such melodramatic babies.

Only 7 Senate Republicans voted to hold Trump accountable for trying to violently overturn the election results. Manchin says 10 Senate Republicans will vote to defend voting rights. Which 3 Republicans will condone insurrection, but oppose voter suppression? — Max Berger (@maxberger) April 8, 2021

VIOLENTLY.

It must be exhausting to be this uninformed (misinformed) all of the time.

In 2040: – 35% of Americans will live in small states. They will have 65% of the seats in the Senate. – 65% of Americans will live in big states. They will have 35% of the seats in the Senate. It’s upside-down, outdated and clownish. https://t.co/ugLVd48Ux8 — Max Berger (@maxberger) April 8, 2021

Every.

State.

Has.

Equal.

Representation.

Seriously. That’s it.

The Senate was meant to be the American equivalent of the House of Lords. Like the House of Lords, it should be consigned to the dustbin of history. https://t.co/S5aBycLRRW — Max Berger (@maxberger) April 8, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA HA

OMG.

You (smart, an intellectual): You can’t understand the importance of the Senate unless you read the Federalist Papers. Me (dumb, a baby): Have you read any of the past 233 years of political science on bicameralism? — Max Berger (@maxberger) April 8, 2021

We’ll stick with the Federalist Papers, thanks.

Do Mainers deserve more representation than the people of the Bronx? Do Idahoans deserve more representation than the people of Manhattan? Representation based on arbitrary geographic units is nonsensical. The Senate is anti-democratic . pic.twitter.com/lu8PUIPovd — Max Berger (@maxberger) April 8, 2021

It’s about the states, chief.

Here's a useful civics lesson: pic.twitter.com/6a4PUETeSV — Max Berger (@maxberger) April 8, 2021

Max wouldn’t know a useful civics lesson if it fell out of the sky, landed on his face, and started to wiggle.

***

Related:

‘Awwww, bless your little hearts’: @TwitterWomen’s tweet nagging people to stop interrupting women goes HILARIOUSLY wrong

‘You’re on the WRONG side of history’: Parent calls down the THUNDER on Fairfax County School Board for keeping kids out of classrooms (STILL!)

Think it’ll help if we tell her to calm down? YIKES! Woman LOSING her absolute s**t on TikTok over people not wearing masks goes viral (watch)