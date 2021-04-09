In our line of work, we read a lot of really bad takes so you know when we say, ‘WOW, THIS TAKE IS BAD,’ it’s really really really bad.

Like this tweet from Jared Yates Sexton.

You know, for being a supposedly educated person he doesn’t know jacksh*t about the Constitution.

Just sayin’.

The Second Amendment was about maintaining slavery and as a white supremacist guard against uprisings by people of color. Knowing that, there’s no real need to go much further in diagnosing why the Right sweatily clings to it with such desperation. — Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) April 8, 2021

Slavery.

Dude, no.

That is the most idiotic, nonsensical, fact-less, baseless, drivel I’ve ever read. Perhaps that’s ever been written. — 🇺🇸AmErican Reprobate 🇺🇸 (@Flipper628) April 9, 2021

Reading is fundamental. And Reagan was pro gun control. — Nicole Pinkston (@MRSpinkston85) April 9, 2021

This. ^

Democrats have always favored gun control and it’s always been to keep guns out of the hands of the black people they imported and hate. — THE Velvet (@TMIWITW) April 9, 2021

And want to control.

Yes.

That's not what it was about. It was about the fact that Americans had just waged war against a government for 2 years and wanted to prevent that specific thing from happening again. Now you know — Phil (@philllosoraptor) April 9, 2021

Please learn history. I beg you.

Also, to help you out: who started the blatantly Jim Crow legislation that prevented Dr King (a Black man) from owning a firearm? You'd be surprised, but it's the Democrats. — sassmaster tabby (@robo_tabby) April 9, 2021

White man☝🏿Thinks black people shouldn’t own guns — wombat (@the_wombat_08) April 9, 2021

Sounds racist.

Sounds a bit racist, IMHO — Pikapool, the Snarky Jackhole Pokémon (@LoneWolf2965) April 9, 2021

Hey, we said that!

Every major city in the country is run by Democrats and populated by people of color. Where are the strictest gun control laws? In the cities. Why? Leftists hate armed people of color. — Joel App (@AppyJoel) April 9, 2021

To protect slavery in 2021? That’s your take? — Stonk Expert Tsukkomi (@ljenkins314) April 9, 2021

Bad, right?

Gun control is racist, sexist, classist, and unconstitutional. pic.twitter.com/4Ak4y6dEgR — Tekthis (@tekthis1) April 9, 2021

What they said.

***

Related:

‘Please don’t cry’: Ted Cruz mocks John Boner – sorry, Boehner – for bragging about wanting to beat him up on CBS Sunday Morning

Max Berger’s terrible, horrible, no-good, very stupid thread whining about how the Senate works belongs in DERP Hall of Fame

‘Awwww, bless your little hearts’: @TwitterWomen’s tweet nagging people to stop interrupting women goes HILARIOUSLY wrong