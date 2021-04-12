Brit Hume has been a tried and true voice of reason throughout the entire pandemic, refusing to buy into the hysteria, calling out governments for locking their states and their people down, and sharing information from experts our COVID-happy media would rather ignore.

Like this thread from Professor Francois Balloux, and to Brit’s point, this is the sort of perspective we should be getting from Fauci. Not the, ‘OMG I GOT VACCINATED BUT STILL REFUSE TO DROP THE MASK OR LIVE MY LIFE’ nonsense we keep getting from him instead.

This thread is the kind of content and perspective we should be getting from people like Dr. Fauci. But we don’t. So we have to look elsewhere. https://t.co/HErUAOT1dN — Brit Hume (@brithume) April 11, 2021

Take a look.

Over the coming weeks and months, we can expect a large number of preprints and papers reporting 'breakthrough infections', i.e. infections in vaccinated individuals.

1/ — Prof Francois Balloux (@BallouxFrancois) April 11, 2021

Already seeing it in the media. FULLY VACCINATED WOMAN CATCHES COVID … REEEEEEE!

Most studies on 'breakthrough infections' will likely be statistically underpowered. Yet the ones with the most lurid and alarmist message will probably get most media coverage and attention.

2/ — Prof Francois Balloux (@BallouxFrancois) April 11, 2021

Clicks and taps, baby.

Clicks and taps.

In anticipation, I'd like to make a few points already. 1. A proportion of breakthrough infections are expected. Otherwise, vaccine trials would all have reported 100% efficacy.

3/ — Prof Francois Balloux (@BallouxFrancois) April 11, 2021

No way! REALLY?!

Gosh, whoda thunk it?

2. Breakthrough infections are a trivial concern as long as they don't lead to serious disease in the infected, and onward transmission of the virus remains limited.

4/ — Prof Francois Balloux (@BallouxFrancois) April 11, 2021

Duh.

For example, people who get the flu shot every year still get the flu. This isn’t rocket science.

3. The frequency of breakthrough infection is expected to be highest soon after after the first jab and go down over time. For vaccines with two doses, it is questionable whether infections prior to the booster should even be referred to as 'breakthrough infections'.

5/ — Prof Francois Balloux (@BallouxFrancois) April 11, 2021

That won’t stop the media from covering them and insisting WE’RE ALL GOING TO DIE.

4. Breakthrough infection frequency is expected to vary for different #SARSCoV2 'variants'. Though at this stage, there is no 'vaccine escape' viral lineage in circulation, despite claims to the contrary.

6/ — Prof Francois Balloux (@BallouxFrancois) April 11, 2021

5. Breakthrough infection frequency is expected to vary between demographies, i.e. highest in those least able to mount a robust immune response.

7/ — Prof Francois Balloux (@BallouxFrancois) April 11, 2021

You know, people who hid in their homes for a year and let their immune systems go to pot?

Just spitballin’.

Now, why oh why is Fauci not telling us this stuff?

