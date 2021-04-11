David Hogg has already given up on his progressive pillow.

We know, you’re as shocked as we are.

Ha.

Ha ha.

HA HA HA.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.

He wrote a thread on it:

Weeks ago?

Dude, it’s been over a month …

If they’re making those pillows with unionized labor nobody will be able to afford them but we digress.

Trending

Given his tweeting, school, and family he just can’t run a company.

It’s too hard.

So GIVING.

Such a sacrifice.

Uh huh.

Run away, David.

Gosh, who’d have thought going into business with a flaky kid who got into Harvard because he exploited a tragedy wouldn’t be successful?

Oh joy.

We have really really really really grown to hate the word ‘equitable.’

Just sayin’.

Womp-womp.

Who knew you actually had to work and stuff to be successful at starting your own company? We just thought a bunch of virtue-signaling and tweets would magically make it happen.

Heh.

***

