David Hogg has already given up on his progressive pillow.

We know, you’re as shocked as we are.

Ha.

Ha ha.

HA HA HA.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.

He wrote a thread on it:

Thread: 1: A couple weeks ago, a very spontaneous interaction over Twitter between me and William LeGate led to us trying to start a progressive pillow company. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) April 10, 2021

Weeks ago?

Dude, it’s been over a month …

2: The goal was and still is to create a great pillow that is sustainably produced in domestic unionized factories and have a percentage of those profits benefit progressive social causes. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) April 10, 2021

If they’re making those pillows with unionized labor nobody will be able to afford them but we digress.

3: We were met with immediate and overwhelming support. But I soon realized that given my activism, schoolwork, and family commitments, I could not give 100% to being a full time co-founder at Good Pillow — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) April 10, 2021

Given his tweeting, school, and family he just can’t run a company.

It’s too hard.

4: After many discussions with William and my friends, family and mentors, I made the good faith decision to allow William to bring our vision to life without me. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) April 10, 2021

So GIVING.

Such a sacrifice.

5: That vision remains an ethical company that produces products that people need while creating good union paying jobs and supporting social causes at the same time. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) April 10, 2021

Uh huh.

6: I am incredibly appreciative of those family and friends who reached out to support me, and am thankful for those who supported me in this vision. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) April 10, 2021

7: Effective immediately, I have resigned and released all shares, any ownership and any control of Good Pillow LLC. I want to thank Will for his partnership and wish him absolutely nothing but success with the future of Good Pillow. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) April 10, 2021

Run away, David.

8: The reasons for my departure rest entirely with me and my own personal commitments and I truly wish Will nothing but the best. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) April 10, 2021

Gosh, who’d have thought going into business with a flaky kid who got into Harvard because he exploited a tragedy wouldn’t be successful?

9: Over the next several months, I will be taking some time to focus on my studies in college and advance the gun violence prevention movement with March For Our Lives and personally. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) April 10, 2021

Oh joy.

10: While now may not be the best time for me, I do deeply believe it is incumbent on our country’s businesses to do no harm and empower the communities in

which they serve. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) April 10, 2021

11: Serving as an advocate and activist is just one (major) part of my life. I do hope to one day shape our global community to become more aware, progressive and equitable through social entrepreneurship and other avenues in the future. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) April 10, 2021

We have really really really really grown to hate the word ‘equitable.’

Just sayin’.

12: While the tragedy and trauma I experienced does shape me, like many other survivors of gun violence, it is not even close to who I am fully and I am looking forward to using this time to grow myself as an organizer, friend, son, and brother. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) April 10, 2021

Womp-womp.

So to some it up, too much hard work would be required beyond a website. — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) April 11, 2021

Lmfao Hogg takes the L. pic.twitter.com/p0Z4yyoN4n — Kids In Cages Are OK Now? (@hansauf) April 11, 2021

turns out business owners who are successful actually worked hard for what they have and being a white male isn’t a golden ticket https://t.co/OqEko6h48J — Jessica O’Donnell (@heckyessica) April 11, 2021

Who knew you actually had to work and stuff to be successful at starting your own company? We just thought a bunch of virtue-signaling and tweets would magically make it happen.

Heh.

***

Related:

‘Why is this CNN blogger targeting Asian reporters’?! Daniel Dale’s attempt at ‘fact-checking’ Andy Ngô does NOT go well, like at all

Capitalism! Asra Q. Nomani takes #BlackLivesMatter cofounder Patrisse Khan-Cullors and her ‘consulting firm’ apart in BRUTAL thread

Stupid like THIS should hurt! Lefty prof claiming 2nd Amendment was about maintaining slavery and white supremacy gets brutal history/civics lesson