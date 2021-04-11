We’re starting to think one of the mandatory requirements for working at CNN is being an extremely annoying, biased, mealy-mouthed little toad. Hey, it worked for Jim Acosta, Brian Stelter, and Chris Cuomo … so it should work for Daniel Dale too, right?

This is a lie. Protesters did not storm Iowa’s Capitol…they had a permit, they went through security, the building is open to the public. Per Des Moines Register, the one arrest was of a high school student an officer claimed “pushed my arm in an attempt to gain my attention." pic.twitter.com/ajexIPOtZc — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) April 10, 2021

Yeah yeah yeah, CNN is gonna CNN … but this was embarrassing even for them.

Ryan Saavedra called Daniel out:

1. This CNN blogger is lying 2. Why is he targeting Asian reporters? https://t.co/Pf7yHjZzTs — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) April 11, 2021

As did a bunch of other people.

Daniel, the permit isn’t legally valid when they refuse to leave upon being ordered and attack cops. Anymore “fact-checks” you’d like to drop? — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) April 11, 2021

But you know, Daniel works for CNN so narrative trumps facts, even if those facts are produced in a video that ANYONE can watch.

"Mostly peaceful", you show pictures of people when subdued and ignore the video record of the fighting. Your industry has a bad habit of lying right at us, calling a cities on fire "party atmosphere". You aren't successfully fooling anyone, you just reassure your fellow liars. — Saeger Ryman (@saegerart) April 11, 2021

Awww yes, remember when they told us the riots over the summer were mostly peaceful as they stood in front of burning buildings?

Since you’ve been such a strait shooter these past four years, I’m sure we can just take your word for it… pic.twitter.com/8MgdHmcDa7 — 🍗🎄 Unfollowing Everyone Acosta🎄🍗 (@JayPark71553294) April 11, 2021

Andy fired back and boom:

Stop lying to your followers. Here is the video. Their permit was no longer valid once they failed to obey lawful orders from officers inside the Capitol. https://t.co/Qbw9n0EWAt — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) April 11, 2021

This is a lie, Danny boy — Humper Hears a Ho (@twodogtown) April 11, 2021

Lol – Really? They had a permit for assault? Petty sure you're lying here, dunce. — American Occidentalist (@AmericanOccidnt) April 11, 2021

You are promoting Asian hate. Red x’s on Asians. Do you want someone to kill or attack an Asian — JDwithJD (@JDwithJD) April 11, 2021

And yes, there is actually a video.

Yesterday, Black Lives Matter protesters stormed the Iowa State Capitol to try and “kill” legislative bills they opposed (their event was called “Kill the racist bills”). Josephine Mulvihill was arrested & charged with assaulting an officer. pic.twitter.com/lawlNcnK7y — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) April 9, 2021

But you know, don’t you dare believe your lying eyes!

