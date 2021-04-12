Don’t worry, folks. Some guy’s brother’s uncle’s cousin’s next-door neighbor’s dog’s mom’s teacher’s best friend’s hamster wrote a letter telling Sharyn Alfonsi he totally dug her hatchet job on DeSantis so that makes what she did AOK.

If only we were joking.

She seems to think this was a good way of ‘defending’ her crappy piece.

Watch:

Or, and hear us out, she could just admit it was a deliberate hit piece and apologize to DeSantis?

Ahem, not to be THAT person but it’s, ‘C’MON man!’

Hrm.

HA HA HA HA H AHA

From New Zealand! Sort of like how her boyfriend is from Canada.

What a joke indeed.

And not a funny one.

***

