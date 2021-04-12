Don’t worry, folks. Some guy’s brother’s uncle’s cousin’s next-door neighbor’s dog’s mom’s teacher’s best friend’s hamster wrote a letter telling Sharyn Alfonsi he totally dug her hatchet job on DeSantis so that makes what she did AOK.

If only we were joking.

She seems to think this was a good way of ‘defending’ her crappy piece.

Watch:

Sunday’s @60Minutes ended with @Sharyn_Alfonsi reading comments about her shoddy hit piece on @RonDeSantisFL. She didn’t acknowledge doing anything wrong. “Some viewers, including a retired newsman, applauded the story.” #60Minutes pic.twitter.com/v5qEwT5PXc — Brent Baker (@BrentHBaker) April 12, 2021

Or, and hear us out, she could just admit it was a deliberate hit piece and apologize to DeSantis?

@60Minutes #sharonalfonsi So…you sit there reading viewer letters…and we are supposed to believe that’s a valid response to the #DeSantis hatchet job?

“Come on man!” — Lisa (@lcrx5) April 12, 2021

Ahem, not to be THAT person but it’s, ‘C’MON man!’

#SharonAlfonsi is still questioning why on earth the Governor is allowing the largest grocery store chain in all of Florida to give vaccines to Floridians. That should tell you everything you need to know about the complete & utter fall of what was once @60Minutes. @CBSNews — Janna Fite Herbison (@jannaherbison) April 12, 2021

.@Sharyn_Alfonsi Hey, Sharon, I live in Vero Beach FL and I googled "Nick Boryack"…and nothing came back. Nick Boryack is not listed in any records for the Indian River County clerk or property appraiser, either. You sure he exists and isn't a pseudonym or sock puppet…? — Carl_Brandt_ (@CarlBra36438941) April 12, 2021

Hrm.

You’re trash, Sharon. — Scott Dourque 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@NotBruinOregon) April 12, 2021

Sharon Alfonsi is an absolute disgrace to journalism. She won’t even apologize for her fake news hit piece on @GovRonDeSantis that got exposed. She should be fired or resign. Watch below and Share⬇️ pic.twitter.com/accHKOsS4H — Tim Swain (@SwainForSenate) April 12, 2021

@cbs @CBSNews @60Minutes awaiting an apology from 60 minutes & Sharon Alfonsi to Gov DeSantis for knowingly editing video to fit un true narrative https://t.co/WH1SEGuclz — Truthnfax (@truthnfax) April 7, 2021

“One retired newsman said Alfonsi’s hatchet job was outstanding journalism in a note written with 1973 Microsoft Word.” — Razor (@hale_razor) April 12, 2021

HA HA HA HA H AHA

Who the heck is the retired reporter? pic.twitter.com/nGOczisT5n — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) April 12, 2021

From New Zealand! Sort of like how her boyfriend is from Canada.

This strikes me as being not journalism. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) April 12, 2021

This is why they are the enemy of the people and deserve that title — Reaganette (@Ezinger44) April 12, 2021

Permanent Adios @60Minutes Your lust for mentally deficient acolytes has been duly noted… *Yawn* — Timothy Keeney (@FireweaselM) April 12, 2021

Regarding a deceptively edited video about Governor DeSantis", 60 minutes says…. "These letters from readers show that we're not biased hacks at all" — James (@liberty_james1) April 12, 2021

Congrats to Sharon for deepening the hole she’s in. It was a misleading hatchet job, and you all know it. Embarrassing. — Prof B 4Ever (@BProfB) April 12, 2021

It was not shoddy. Shoddy implies lazy, casual indifference or ineptitude. This was deliberate disinformation. — Jordan Pettet (@PettetJordan) April 12, 2021

“One random passerby, my siblings and my dad (AKA landlord) said it was an excellent story and hope I can remain gainfully employed.” — Idiocracy Achievement Unlocked (@DuncanDowntown) April 12, 2021

LMAO so "some viewers" is the standard we're going by now? What a joke. — 𝐃𝐚𝐧 𝐆𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐰𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐫 (@dgoldwas) April 12, 2021

What a joke indeed.

And not a funny one.

***

