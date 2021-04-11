What if another woman calls a woman crazy? Asking for a friend.

Reminder: When a man tells you a woman is “crazy” there’s something she knows about him that he doesn’t want you to believe. There are no exceptions to this rule. — Kate Kelly (@Kate_Kelly_Esq) April 9, 2021

The instant she wrote, ‘There are no exceptions to this rule,’ all sorts of exceptions (and a good bit of mockery) popped up.

Weird, I just heard a woman call you crazy, how does that fit into the algorithm? — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) April 11, 2021

You see, women really know other women. This is why so many of us dislike one another.

OH CALM DOWN, we’re just kidding.

Sorta.

Joking aside, women know crazy women when we see them and this tweet is … well, sorta crazy.

One of my girlfriends had a dream that I was talking to another woman. She made my life hell for THREE DAYS over it, and she was noticeably mad at me for a month. How would you characterize this behavior? Healthy? — Eeyore was the cheerful one in the family. (@QuixotesDonkey) April 11, 2021

#Crazy

When a woman tells you a man is “crazy” there’s something he knows about her that she doesn’t want you to believe. There are no exceptions to this rule.

Your stipulation is already false. — Truth Exists and Is Freely Known (@SanMiguelNews) April 10, 2021

Wait, we were told there would be NO MATH.

This sounds like a logic problem.

You’re crazy. Now spill the beans on your secrets about me. — Phil (@philllosoraptor) April 9, 2021

No, usually she is crazy — Reaganette (@Ezinger44) April 10, 2021

No exceptions….sure — Mostly peaceful ponysoldier (@C0nservatlve) April 11, 2021

Sure.

