Ooooh, David … maybe delete those old tweets? ROFL!

I can't wait for Ben Shapiro to do a 1 hour video DESTROYING our liberal pillow not realizing he's giving us free advertising. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) February 9, 2021

Guess there’s not enough free advertising out there, because David Hogg pulled the plug on his involvement with his ‘liberal pillow.’ Apparently, starting a business is a lot more work than he realized because you know, it takes ACTUAL work and stuff.

Being an irritating twat won’t keep you in business EXCEPT for as a leftist Twitter activist, junior.

Your wait is probably over. https://t.co/zd5ECwcDvL — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 11, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

David Hogg leveraged the fame he received from standing on the pile of bodies of his classmates to spin it into a financial gimmick. He deserves every bit of ridicule he's going to get. Then we'd all be better off never hearing from him again. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 11, 2021

Damn.

And we thought WE were tough.

We’ve got questions …

Didn’t have to wait long… — Pamela – (Paeh-muh-luh) (@Pamelajn922) April 11, 2021

Wow that Harvard education is really paying off for him — Unaccountable BureauCat (@UnAcctBureaucat) April 11, 2021

Even back then people thought his tweet was stupid.

You continue to out-stupid yourself.

This is amazing. — Davis (@GIass_Onion) February 9, 2021

With your Harvard attendance, grammar skills, & raising money off your dead schoolmates, is there any doubt that Good Pillow will make thousands? It’s exciting for some, David, to see where you will be in 5 years! — Roger the Dodger (@RogerThomas1288) April 11, 2021

You don’t even have any semblance of a company or an actual product. — thomas J (@rightgay27) February 9, 2021

Seems almost prophetic at this point, yes?

This didn’t age well. 😂 — Candy Lamb (@candylamb47) April 11, 2021

HA! No it did NOT.

Sometimes Twitter is a wonderful thing.

It’s rare though.

***

