Ooooh, David … maybe delete those old tweets? ROFL!

Guess there’s not enough free advertising out there, because David Hogg pulled the plug on his involvement with his ‘liberal pillow.’ Apparently, starting a business is a lot more work than he realized because you know, it takes ACTUAL work and stuff.

Being an irritating twat won’t keep you in business EXCEPT for as a leftist Twitter activist, junior.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Damn.

And we thought WE were tough.

We’ve got questions …

Even back then people thought his tweet was stupid.

Seems almost prophetic at this point, yes?

HA! No it did NOT.

Sometimes Twitter is a wonderful thing.

It’s rare though.

***

Tags: Ben Shapirodavid hoggpillow