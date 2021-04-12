Titania McGrath is truly the best parody account on Twitter … except we’re starting to wonder if this is still parody.

She’s so close to reality that it’s getting a little eerie.

Like her tweeted UPDATE FOR WHITE PEOPLE (we love that she wrote it in caps, that makes it LOUDER and FUNNIER):

We know she’s being ‘funny’ but at the same time this isn’t funny because it’s all too true

When everything is racism nothing is racist.

Have we as a people really become so race-consumed that we’ve lost sight of this very simple idea?

Yup.

Nope.

They consistently give us a giggle, this is true.

True story.

And a 4-fecta of parody.

***

