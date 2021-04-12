Titania McGrath is truly the best parody account on Twitter … except we’re starting to wonder if this is still parody.

She’s so close to reality that it’s getting a little eerie.

Like her tweeted UPDATE FOR WHITE PEOPLE (we love that she wrote it in caps, that makes it LOUDER and FUNNIER):

UPDATE FOR WHITE PEOPLE ⚠️ Attraction to black people is racist. Attraction to mixed race people is fetishising their proximity to whiteness. Marrying a black person is minority sex slavery. BUT only sleeping with other whites is sexual racism. This really isn’t difficult. pic.twitter.com/qTDvR4xyam — Titania McGrath (@TitaniaMcGrath) April 12, 2021

We know she’s being ‘funny’ but at the same time this isn’t funny because it’s all too true

When everything is racism nothing is racist.

Have we as a people really become so race-consumed that we’ve lost sight of this very simple idea?

I am racist no matter what. I get it. — Chilly Will (@TheMightyStew55) April 12, 2021

Yup.

I can’t win 🎉 — Derek ⁱˢ ᶜᵒⁿᶜᵉʳⁿᵉᵈ 😷♿️ (@SurlyCripple) April 12, 2021

Nope.

The Guardian. A gift that keeps on giving 😁 — NHS woman (@NhsWoman) April 12, 2021

They consistently give us a giggle, this is true.

Was waiting for this one 😉 — AlwaysOffended (@PipRoberts1) April 12, 2021

thanks for clearing that up #educated — Warren Spencer (@WarrenJSpencer) April 12, 2021

There's too much grey here. — Richard Price (@priceri) April 12, 2021

That's a 4-fecta of wokeness. — Jeff (@garby72) April 12, 2021

True story.

And a 4-fecta of parody.

***

