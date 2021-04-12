Senator John Cornyn pointed out that we don’t actually see a lot of Joe Biden when it comes to interviews and other normal, basic behavior you see from a president. Heck, Trump was in front o the cameras every day, as was Obama, and W., and Clinton …

It’s almost like Biden is a puppet.

The Biden White House media doctrine: Less can be more https://t.co/Gc6W1gubqB via @politico — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) April 12, 2021

The president is not doing cable news interviews. Tweets from his account are limited and, when they come, unimaginably conventional. The public comments are largely scripted. Biden has opted for fewer sit down interviews with mainstream outlets and reporters. — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) April 12, 2021

Invites the question: is he really in charge? — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) April 12, 2021

Fair question.

This is probably why ‘strategist’ Eric Garland lost his marbles over the tweet:

This tweet will be at your prosecution for coordinating talking points with QAnon. I'm talking to your social media guy, Sen. Cornyn, not you. You're doomed for many other reasons, which you know. — Eric Garland (@ericgarland) April 12, 2021

Say what?

You know the face you make when you step in some doggie doo? Yup, just made that face reading Eric’s tweet.

Sorry, that’s gross but then again, so is his tweet.

Remember when Eric thought he could charge people to read his tweets? HA HA HA HA HA

Dude.

What a curious rumor!

Fascist blue anon psycho alert. pic.twitter.com/cbaiNfWrgK — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) April 12, 2021

Seriously.

The Lin Wood of the left weighs in. 👇 https://t.co/J9s7uZs9TM — 🇺🇸 Mark O’Toole 🇺🇸 (@mark_patriot77) April 12, 2021

Ouch.

Eric Garland telling someone they're going to jail for poisoning old people's brains on social media with conspiracy theorieshttps://t.co/S2adPM876Z pic.twitter.com/nMz7DNVdfb — Zack Budryk (@BudrykZack) April 12, 2021

POV: you are normal and sane https://t.co/w6QKeejrwm — MA politics hater (@SpareBostonian) April 12, 2021

Not at all insane.

Nope.

What exactly did the social media guy do that warrants prosecution and wouldn’t be covered by the 1st Amendment? https://t.co/76vFYtLrwT — takashi I hate everything yamamoto (@drunkenalpaca) April 12, 2021

HE SAID SOMETHING ERIC DIDN’T LIKE AND YEAH … THAT’S A BIG NO NO.

Or something.

