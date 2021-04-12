Senator John Cornyn pointed out that we don’t actually see a lot of Joe Biden when it comes to interviews and other normal, basic behavior you see from a president. Heck, Trump was in front o the cameras every day, as was Obama, and W., and Clinton …

It’s almost like Biden is a puppet.

Fair question.

This is probably why ‘strategist’ Eric Garland lost his marbles over the tweet:

Say what?

You know the face you make when you step in some doggie doo? Yup, just made that face reading Eric’s tweet.

Sorry, that’s gross but then again, so is his tweet.

Remember when Eric thought he could charge people to read his tweets? HA HA HA HA HA

Dude.

What a curious rumor!

Seriously.

Ouch.

Not at all insane.

Nope.

HE SAID SOMETHING ERIC DIDN’T LIKE AND YEAH … THAT’S A BIG NO NO.

Or something.

***

