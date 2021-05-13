Jon Lovitz tweeted about talking to a healthy, able-bodied Canadian guy in his mid-twenties who said he didn’t have to work because his government pays for everything.

1994, I’m making a movie in Canada. Met a guy in his 20’s. He said the government paid for everything- rent, car, food, health care, clothes, entertainment.

“Do you work?”

“Why would I work? I can live nicer on what the government pays me than I could on what I’d make working.” — Jon Lovitz (@realjonlovitz) May 11, 2021

This is notable mainly because of what we’re seeing in America where our federal government is paying people TO STAY HOME. And of course, since Jon tweeted about this happening in Canada the horde of pro-Biden harpies who love and demand their handouts came shrieking out of the woodwork to screech at him and call him a LIAR.

And he handed it very well … #ThatsTheTicket

What is the point of this BS account of "something a random guy told you 30 years ago, so it must be 100% true" — Middle Aged Gambino (@MidleAgeGambino) May 12, 2021

The point is, a lot of people here aren’t going back to work for the same reason. And it’s not BS. It’s what he told me. And it was true for him. https://t.co/I44M4kfhWC — Jon Lovitz (@realjonlovitz) May 12, 2021

Ding ding ding.

and he was free to pursue his passions that would become his "work" and wasn't pushed to the brink and commit crimes as a result. Maybe stop blaming the government and see its bigger than "stop being lazy" — Daniel Rodriguez (@GoodfellaTaco) May 11, 2021

Huh?

Except he didn’t do anything. He was just hanging out where we were shooting. https://t.co/88NT01cXaT — Jon Lovitz (@realjonlovitz) May 12, 2021

What he said.

It’s amazing to me , how I can talk about something that actually happened to me. And the response is, “bullshit, not true, you’re Ted Nugent.” People who are desperate to remain victimized, always attack what’s true.

I guess they find it threatening. — Jon Lovitz (@realjonlovitz) May 12, 2021

Yes, they find the truth threatening.

Welcome to Twitter, Jon.

Heh.

I’m sure it’s true that a guy told you all that, but what he told you was in fact not. You of course do not deserve to be compared to Ted Nugent. Perhaps more of a Rose from Golden girls? — schmike (@JeepBoatGuy) May 12, 2021

Rose is awesome.

See?

Please don't spread this sort of misinformation. It's only used as fodder for the cons and like minded ppl who believe that ppl in desperate need are just lazy and milking the system. You do a great disservice to all those of us who survive on these poverty supports. #odspoverty — Riversong 🇨🇦⚜️ (@Lumeena) May 12, 2021

Huh? This guy wasn’t in poverty …

I’m not talking about people who need help. I’m talking about an able bodied, 28 year old man who could work and chose not too. https://t.co/k7toEP1GFy — Jon Lovitz (@realjonlovitz) May 13, 2021

Here’s more …

The man I’m talking about was not disabled. He chose not to work. https://t.co/YNcNKGZGDM — Jon Lovitz (@realjonlovitz) May 13, 2021

Well, you would know better than me. I was just the guy who met the person. And the one who had the conversation with him. In 1994. Makes sense, you weren’t there and you know what happened. https://t.co/Q2AlOig5wn — Jon Lovitz (@realjonlovitz) May 13, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Exactly! Im talking about people who can work and choose not to. Not people who genuinely need help. https://t.co/ksCAjWDbKl — Jon Lovitz (@realjonlovitz) May 13, 2021

This is not difficult.

Oh…. I thought it happened. I didn’t realize I made it up. Yeah, that’s it! I made it up! Yeah, that’s the ticket! https://t.co/BkmFcnu7pA — Jon Lovitz (@realjonlovitz) May 13, 2021

HE SAID IT! HE SAID, THAT’S THE TICKET!

YAAAAAAS.

#GenXFreakOut

And here is a perfect example of low self esteem. I hope you can heal your inner pain someday. https://t.co/HKuvNmnHsx — Jon Lovitz (@realjonlovitz) May 13, 2021

Oh, no! Thanks for clearing that up! https://t.co/WB6u0miDLX — Jon Lovitz (@realjonlovitz) May 13, 2021

People are just awful.

Yikes.

Not enough help on this planet for that guy.

Gal.

Whatever.

You missed the point. Why would I make fun of someone who truly needs help? I wouldn’t. This guy wasn’t lying. That’s the way it was. You choose not to believe it. The point was, he could have easily supported himself and chose not to. He was 28 or so and perfectly healthy. https://t.co/7AknDdQWj3 — Jon Lovitz (@realjonlovitz) May 13, 2021

Missed my point completely. https://t.co/iIZTiAhHJa — Jon Lovitz (@realjonlovitz) May 13, 2021

Again, welcome to Twitter where MISSING THE POINT is all that matters as long as it means people can scream and shake their fist at you.

***

