Nice of the CDC and President Biden to finally catch up with the rest of us.

Guess what?! They’re finally admitting the vaccine works …

It only took them nearly six months:

UPDATE: If you are fully vaccinated against #COVID19, you can resume activities without wearing a mask or staying 6 feet apart, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal or territorial laws, incl. local business and workplace guidance. More: https://t.co/FJMon7WlFO — CDC (@CDCgov) May 13, 2021

TAKE THE MASKS OFF, PEOPLE.

President Biden spoke and said they would not be enforcing mask wearing for those who are not vaccinated, but he asked them to please wear a mask. Huh, ASKING Americans to wear a mask. Whoda thunk this was a smart thing to do instead of MANDATING IT?! Oh, we dunno, basically everyone but crazy, power-hungry, Democrats looking at ways to exploit a virus to push agendas and their narrative?

IT’S A BRAND NEW DAY FOLKS!

Too far?

Heh.

Big news from the CDC: If you’re fully vaccinated, you do not need to wear a mask – indoors or outdoors, in most settings. We’ve gotten this far. Whether you choose to get vaccinated or wear a mask, please protect yourself until we get to the finish line. pic.twitter.com/XI4yPmhWaD — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 13, 2021

Thinkin’ that pipeline might be bigger and worse than we thought? Hey, whatever … open the damn country and take ’em off.

If you’re vaccinated, it doesn’t matter if someone else is… Like if I get a vasectomy, I don’t need to know if ur on birth control… I’m good… You do whatever u want. — The Reasonable Ben Orr (@theREALbenORR) May 13, 2021

Yup.

We will give Biden credit for one thing he said … we are all in this together.

And it’s time to trust us to do what’s right for ourselves, our families, and our country.

We got this.

***

