Welp, Rep. Elise Stefanik is the newly elected House GOP Conference Chair.

Rep. Elise Stefanik is the new conference chair of the GOP. Stefanik defeated Rep. Chip Roy with a vote of 134-46. — Annie Grayer (@AnnieGrayerCNN) May 14, 2021

Her statement:

My statement as the newly elected House GOP Conference Chair. pic.twitter.com/emb6lNxPRm — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) May 14, 2021

Notice some keywords here that Liz Cheney couldn’t seem to figure out: Republicans are united in our focus to fight, focused on growing our economy, getting people back to work, reopening schools, promoting American energy independence, securing the border.

And not a word about ORANGE MAN BAD.

The Left can make this about Trump all they want (let’s be honest, they need to make it about him), but what really got her booted was her inability to unite and focus on the here and now. If she had an issue with Trump calling the election a big lie she wasn’t alone, there were other Republicans who did as well. But THEY MOVED ON because they know the country needs them.

Liz couldn’t stop playing politics and it cost her.

And the reaction from the Left is something else …

Starting off like a total loon. Very on brand. — Rich Swinton 🇺🇸 (@RicoSuaveJD) May 14, 2021

What exactly sounds like ‘a total loon’ in her statement?

That whole constitution thing. Right?

These people.

We’re sure Elise is heartbroken over this tweet. Such an OWN.

🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡 — Ray Doherty (@rayd1475) May 14, 2021

Congratulations! I'm gonna send you a dictionary as an election present. It seems like you need one. — Mr. Fungi 🚂 (@Mister_Fun_Guy) May 14, 2021

Congratulations on selling your soul to the devil. — lbg (@lbgurevich) May 14, 2021

Huh?

They’re such melodramatic little things.

And the grift begins….. Surprise this didn't have a donate now button — Jason (@BeardedPhilaGuy) May 14, 2021

GFY — ItsJustMe (@TJjackson10) May 14, 2021

They’re such a thoughtful and well-spoken group.

Heh.

Oh, and of course The Lincoln Project is already trying to destroy her because you know, they don’t really have anything else to do these days and they need someone to hate on:

Allow us to introduce you to the new Chair of the House Republican Conference: pic.twitter.com/koZi0uQLxd — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) May 14, 2021

Sad, ain’t it?

***

Related:

‘My God, do you hear yourself?!’ Both the Right and the LEFT torch Jill Filipovic for demanding people be forced to get vaccine passports NOW

OMG, NO WAY, REALLY?! CDC and Biden finally admit vaccine WORKS, vaccinated people can take their masks off under new guidance

‘Yeah, THAT’S the ticket!’ Jon Lovitz takes on HORDE of STUPID after sharing story of Canadian man bragging about NOT working because govt pays him