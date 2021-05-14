Rachel Maddow really is broken … judging people THIS MUCH based on a mask?

We could see some people being nervous about going maskless after spending a year (or more) with their faces covered but to vilify so many people based on your own ugly and hateful ideas because of a piece of cloth?

This is screwed up.

Watch.

Masks stopped being about public health a long time ago and became something else entirely.

They became a weapon. A way to vilify one another … and that Rachel says it so openly and nonchalantly says so much about her and ain’t none of it good.

MSNBC's Rachel Maddow on new CDC guidelines: Need to 'rewire' myself to not see unmasked people as 'a threat' https://t.co/oHdvklHDBI #FoxNews — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) May 14, 2021

Just pathetic.

Conditioned to see your fellow man as a threat.

Shame on the public health officials, government, and the media who are absolutely responsible for this.

The bigger threat is her hairdresser, methinks….does she go in asking for the "Danny Phantom"?? 🤔 — CarolinaConservative2 (@real1776CC) May 14, 2021

At least she admits she had wiring. I knew all along that she was a bot. — 🌸🌺Jenny 2021 Optimist🌹💐 (@JCEdmund) May 14, 2021

Maddow is an incredibly bad role model. — Lost In LA (@lost_in_la) May 14, 2021

This guy !! — issa rashid jr (@issa_jr) May 14, 2021

Meep!

***

