Even though the CDC has said vaccinated people can drop their masks, David Hogg says he doesn’t plan to drop his anytime soon because of science and data.

Ok, not really.

His reasoning is stupid and something you’d expect from a guy who couldn’t keep up with a pillow company.

I feel the need to continue wearing my mask outside even though I’m fully vaccinated because the inconvenience of having to wear a mask is more than worth it to have people not think I’m a conservative 😬 — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) May 14, 2021

Thanks for reminding us all what the masks are REALLY for, David.

WHOOHOO HARVARD!

I feel like this is something you can especially understand if you’re in a very liberal area where 99% of the people you see are wearing masks. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) May 14, 2021

Because you know, only conservatives can think for themselves? He thinks this is a dig?

Dude.

It could be worse. They could recognize who you are. — Phil (@philllosoraptor) May 14, 2021

“Because I’d rather be thought of as a virtue signaling sheep, than someone who is capable of independent thought…” — Vincent Charles: Savant Bon Vivant🇮🇱🇮🇹🇺🇸 (@YesThatVCharles) May 14, 2021

Your lack of intellect, muscles, a spine, balls and common sense have assured that nobody is going to ever confuse you with a Conservative. Also, the dancing on the graves of those killed while you weren't at school was a dead giveaway.https://t.co/EdquV1YlKD — Bonk (@BonkPolitics) May 14, 2021

Once agian, Harvard's finest on science. — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) May 14, 2021

Stick to the pillow business. Comedy may not be your calling. Oh, wait…. — Bones (@ChimperScott) May 14, 2021

Ouch.

Another anti-science virtue signaler self identifies. This is turning into a banner day. — carolyn tackett (@CarolsCloset) May 14, 2021

“I feel.” The most anti-science statement possible. — Slow Clap (@deepereyes) May 14, 2021

The party of science. — Fran Fabulous (@franfabulous2) May 14, 2021

‘Nuff said.

***

Related:

‘Not even popular in the quasi-honeymoon stage’: Glenn Greenwald BRUTALLY honest about how unpopular Kamala Harris really is and OUCH

‘A threat? Really?!’ Rachel Maddow says the quiet part about masks OUT LOUD while rambling incoherently about CDC’s latest guidance

Keep your hands AWAY from his mouth! Matt Negrin LOSES IT babbling about House Republicans trying to murder Dems and GET THE NET