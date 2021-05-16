One of the benefits of writing on Sunday mornings is we usually get to pick through the tweets of smug blue-checks who say a bunch of stupid stuff when they’ve … well, been partaking of spirits and stuff. Yeah, that’s a nice way of saying we’re pretty sure they’ve been drunk-tweeting.

Note, never drink and tweet, folks.

For example, Richard Grenell wrote a pretty strong tweet EARLY Saturday morning:

Pro tip: Make sure your landlord isn’t Hamas. — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) May 15, 2021

And then Keith Olbermann decided to pick a fight with him like nine hours later.

Trump Terrorist does a advice https://t.co/XZWCvjRaNE — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) May 15, 2021

Me write mean tweet.

Me so edgy.

Me no grammar good.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

A little early on a Saturday night to be this ‘confused’, Keith. Ahem.

Also, ALWAYS proofread a tweet you send to Ric, especially if you’re trying to be some edgy troll.

I also do grammar. https://t.co/LAIkOxRbUX — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) May 16, 2021

And ouch.

Dammit did they let him out of the house again!! 😂😂😂 — CIA anxiety therapist (@JamesMi81480734) May 16, 2021

GET THE NET!

He hasn’t been relevant since he was doing local sports on channel 2 in LA — BigBadBrennan🇺🇸👽🛸🚀🇺🇸 (@b329496424) May 16, 2021

Keith hasn't been relevant since the last time he was fired. Which I suppose was last week since he's been fired quite a bit. — I am nhprman. (@nhprman) May 16, 2021

Keith has problems. — JP Morr (@JPM2k5) May 16, 2021

Something like that.

😂 Grenell is always a good follow pic.twitter.com/PfQAlYfsMA — Josephorjoe (@Josephorjoe1) May 16, 2021

Don't mind him. He hasn't been the same since Espn replaced him with a remote control the first time. — Jon T Chance (@JonTChance) May 16, 2021

Your Grammer is way gooder. — Nielkt 🇺🇲 (@Nielkta) May 16, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Nice. Olbermann is a mess. — Realtor Rod (@Realtor_Rod) May 16, 2021

Calling Keith a mess is an insult to messes everywhere.

***

Related:

‘Pro-terrorism must be the new WOKE’: AOC referencing apartheid to trash Israel does NOT end well for her, like at all

‘We appreciate you covering your face’: Havard’s Pride David Hogg has some super sciency reasoning for KEEPING his mask on and LOL

‘Not even popular in the quasi-honeymoon stage’: Glenn Greenwald BRUTALLY honest about how unpopular Kamala Harris really is and OUCH