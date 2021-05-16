One of the benefits of writing on Sunday mornings is we usually get to pick through the tweets of smug blue-checks who say a bunch of stupid stuff when they’ve … well, been partaking of spirits and stuff. Yeah, that’s a nice way of saying we’re pretty sure they’ve been drunk-tweeting.

Note, never drink and tweet, folks.

For example, Richard Grenell wrote a pretty strong tweet EARLY Saturday morning:

And then Keith Olbermann decided to pick a fight with him like nine hours later.

Me write mean tweet.

Me so edgy.

Me no grammar good.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

A little early on a Saturday night to be this ‘confused’, Keith. Ahem.

Also, ALWAYS proofread a tweet you send to Ric, especially if you’re trying to be some edgy troll.

And ouch.

GET THE NET!

Something like that.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Calling Keith a mess is an insult to messes everywhere.

***

Tags: Keith OlbermannRichard Grenell