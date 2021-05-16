One of the benefits of writing on Sunday mornings is we usually get to pick through the tweets of smug blue-checks who say a bunch of stupid stuff when they’ve … well, been partaking of spirits and stuff. Yeah, that’s a nice way of saying we’re pretty sure they’ve been drunk-tweeting.
Note, never drink and tweet, folks.
For example, Richard Grenell wrote a pretty strong tweet EARLY Saturday morning:
Pro tip:
Make sure your landlord isn’t Hamas.
— Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) May 15, 2021
And then Keith Olbermann decided to pick a fight with him like nine hours later.
Trump Terrorist does a advice https://t.co/XZWCvjRaNE
— Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) May 15, 2021
Me write mean tweet.
Me so edgy.
Me no grammar good.
HA HA HA HA HA HA
A little early on a Saturday night to be this ‘confused’, Keith. Ahem.
Also, ALWAYS proofread a tweet you send to Ric, especially if you’re trying to be some edgy troll.
I also do grammar. https://t.co/LAIkOxRbUX
— Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) May 16, 2021
And ouch.
Dammit did they let him out of the house again!! 😂😂😂
— CIA anxiety therapist (@JamesMi81480734) May 16, 2021
GET THE NET!
He hasn’t been relevant since he was doing local sports on channel 2 in LA
— BigBadBrennan🇺🇸👽🛸🚀🇺🇸 (@b329496424) May 16, 2021
Keith hasn't been relevant since the last time he was fired. Which I suppose was last week since he's been fired quite a bit.
— I am nhprman. (@nhprman) May 16, 2021
Keith has problems.
— JP Morr (@JPM2k5) May 16, 2021
Something like that.
😂 Grenell is always a good follow pic.twitter.com/PfQAlYfsMA
— Josephorjoe (@Josephorjoe1) May 16, 2021
Don't mind him. He hasn't been the same since Espn replaced him with a remote control the first time.
— Jon T Chance (@JonTChance) May 16, 2021
Your Grammer is way gooder.
— Nielkt 🇺🇲 (@Nielkta) May 16, 2021
HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA
Nice. Olbermann is a mess.
— Realtor Rod (@Realtor_Rod) May 16, 2021
Calling Keith a mess is an insult to messes everywhere.
