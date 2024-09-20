The Florida Watchdog Reporter for 'USA Today' Highlights a Very Telling Sign at DeSantis Event

We, at Twitchy, will always cover the breaking scandals in the world of politics and culture. This latest one is a real doozy.

DeSantis is hosting a press conference right now, and the sign (which is held up by 6 pieces of duct tape) says: SUPPLY CHAIN & INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENTS.



And each word is a different font size and I am losing itttttt. — Ana Goñi-Lessan (@goni_lessan) September 20, 2024

Advertisement

Yes, the state WATCHDOG reporter for 'USA Today' is really tapping into what matters to the people. Some journalists might think it's the economy, immigration, crime or even abortion, but not Ana. Ana knows it's the graphic arts that put food on the table.

With all the gossip circulating in the political world, a Florida journo is excited to find a DeSantis scandal: His graphic designer scaled a font to fit a fixed width on a podium sign. https://t.co/e19IbJew8T pic.twitter.com/jb2J1J4qsT — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) September 20, 2024

How dare he?

Thank heavens we have a “state watchdog reporter for @USATODAY” to keep an eye on these things for us. Do you have any thoughts on the substance of his talk or were you too shook by the podium sign to focus? pic.twitter.com/6UdIP9Q8ke — Amygator 🐊 *not an actual alligator (@AmyA1A) September 20, 2024

How could anyone expect Ana to work in these maddening conditions?

Woah, Ana. Save some journalism for the rest of us. — theRoddick (@OriginalRoddick) September 20, 2024

She has to be up for a Pultizer after this.

Maybe 'Ana' is the new 'Karen'.

Consider increasing your SSRI dosage. — Bojac (@HeartlessBojac) September 20, 2024

kinda sounds like you lost it long.. long.. long.. ago — Robert Luther (@RobertLutherFL) September 20, 2024

It actually sounds like she hates Ron DeSantis and she will find something to complain about.

Wow , you really got him now!! That was some hard hitting "journalism" . 🙄 pic.twitter.com/h9VsbNaylm — Stacy (@BoyMomStacy) September 20, 2024

Now I can attach a name and face to the Font Police. 🙄 — FugitiveMama (@fugitivemama) September 20, 2024

Comic Sans would probably give her nightmares.

Get a Life! — Socrates2023 (@SocratesSword) September 20, 2024

DOJ should investigate.

Grand Jury, Sealed indictments, the whole 9 yards….. — David Chase (@SirDavidChase) September 20, 2024

Put him in the gallows in the town square.

Slow reporting day for you! How pathetic! Get a life! — Illinigirl62 (@hsjphil01) September 20, 2024

How much are your monthly college loan payments? You seem to not have gotten your monies worth. — *Jeff R.* (@BBQWhenICan) September 20, 2024

Her journalism school should be shut down.

Nothing of any value.

It's a LECTERN, not a podium. @NotPodium — Adam Hommey (@adamhommey) September 20, 2024

She can't even get that right.

You’re just not a serious person. — Robin Baxter (@robin_baxter) September 20, 2024

Advertisement

Your therapist can help you focus on things in life that actually matter. — Jay Bienvenu (@JayBienvenu) September 20, 2024

She should seek that therapy right away.

This is what the left wing in Florida has been reduced to: nitpicking typographical choices. https://t.co/MZ9AARrVk2 — Thanworth (@orlandoratel) September 20, 2024

This is what happens when Nikki Fried is in charge.

when you don't have any policies to fall back on, this is what you criticize — Kevin Johnson (@MisterSagacity) September 20, 2024

Each word is a different font size. Are you losing it? pic.twitter.com/u0Ku6JvUhV — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) September 20, 2024

Oh, that is (D) Different. Nothing a Democrat does is tacky to corporate media.