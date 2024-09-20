The Florida Watchdog Reporter for 'USA Today' Highlights a Very Telling Sign at DeSantis Event

FANNING THE FLAMES: Democrats Continue to Call Trump a 'Threat' Despite TWO Assassination...
justmindy
justmindy  |  5:40 PM on September 20, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp

We, at Twitchy, will always cover the breaking scandals in the world of politics and culture. This latest one is a real doozy.

Yes, the state WATCHDOG reporter for 'USA Today' is really tapping into what matters to the people. Some journalists might think it's the economy, immigration, crime or even abortion, but not Ana. Ana knows it's the graphic arts that put food on the table.

How dare he?

How could anyone expect Ana to work in these maddening conditions?

She has to be up for a Pultizer after this.

Maybe 'Ana' is the new 'Karen'. 

It actually sounds like she hates Ron DeSantis and she will find something to complain about.

Comic Sans would probably give her nightmares.

Put him in the gallows in the town square.

Her journalism school should be shut down.

Nothing of any value.

She can't even get that right.

She should seek that therapy right away. 

This is what happens when Nikki Fried is in charge.

Oh, that is (D) Different. Nothing a Democrat does is tacky to corporate media.

