'No One Is Coming for Your Gas Stove': Look at How New Yorkers Cook After Hochul Cut Off Their Gas

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on September 20, 2024

We suppose, technically, New York Governor Kathy Hochul hasn't banned gas stoves. She just prohibits it being used in buildings, so while New Yorkers like David here can't cook with gas, they still own a gas stove.

Advertisement

Checkmate, conservatives!

Or something.

But check out how a guy living in Manhattan -- one of the most expensive cities in the world -- is forced to cook since Hochul cut the gas to his apartment building:

Absolutely backward, regressive nonsense.

But part for the course.

By the way -- in case you're wondering -- Kathy Hochul still has a gas stove. And a gas connection.

Incredibly aggravating.

It sure would be. They'd face civil and possibly criminal penalties for it.

It's legal because government says so.

Funny story: when this writer bought a house, it was staged with furniture and appliances. Including an electric stove. During the final walkthrough, the staged furniture and appliances had been removed (which was expected). What was not expected was for this writer and her realtor to -- on their final pre-closure walkthrough -- find that the kitchen wasn't equipped for an electric stove.

Which this writer and then-husband had purchased.

It cost a pretty penny to put it in.

The point is this: there are going to be a lot of people who can't afford to make the switch from gas to electric.

Hochul -- like all Democrats -- doesn't seem to care, though.

It gets worse, believe it or not:

So you can't cook or dry your clothing.

This is the future Democrats want for us. And we're not joking.

Because reasons.

Advertisement

As we said above, he's technically able to keep his gas stove. It's just useless.

Turns out that was a lie.

Exactly.

We can't trust them.

They don't care about the middle class. Destroying us and our standard of living is their primary objective.

