'No One Is Coming for Your Gas Stove': Look at How New Yorkers Cook After Hochul Cut Off Their Gas

We suppose, technically, New York Governor Kathy Hochul hasn't banned gas stoves. She just prohibits it being used in buildings, so while New Yorkers like David here can't cook with gas, they still own a gas stove.

Checkmate, conservatives!

Or something.

But check out how a guy living in Manhattan -- one of the most expensive cities in the world -- is forced to cook since Hochul cut the gas to his apartment building:

This is what we’ve been cooking with for the past 6 months. That’s when NY Gov Hochul turned off the NatGas in our building of 150 apts, as she’s doing all over Manhattan to regulate our most efficient, cheap, plentiful form of energy out of existence.

We’re going backwards. pic.twitter.com/BkqSLCyxnX — David Asman (@DavidAsmanfox) September 19, 2024

Absolutely backward, regressive nonsense.

But part for the course.

By the way -- in case you're wondering -- Kathy Hochul still has a gas stove. And a gas connection.

How aggravating. The left is all about power and control. — Dan Keller (@DanTJMAJWC) September 20, 2024

Incredibly aggravating.

If a landlord did this it would be illegal. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) September 20, 2024

It sure would be. They'd face civil and possibly criminal penalties for it.

She turned in off? No attrition? This is illegal! You can't have people not able to cook food. They won't even allow loans on homes without proper cooking and refrigeration. How is this legal? What if you have kids? — Lady T (@tina_tampabay) September 19, 2024

It's legal because government says so.

I'm a retired licensed electrician from NYC. It is expensive to run a new 220-volt power to replace gas/oil appliances if and I mean IF the house or apartment can support the expansion. As an example, an electric stove uses 2 - 50-amp beakers.

Would love to see a study on this. — g (@GeneMeeting) September 19, 2024

Funny story: when this writer bought a house, it was staged with furniture and appliances. Including an electric stove. During the final walkthrough, the staged furniture and appliances had been removed (which was expected). What was not expected was for this writer and her realtor to -- on their final pre-closure walkthrough -- find that the kitchen wasn't equipped for an electric stove.

Which this writer and then-husband had purchased.

It cost a pretty penny to put it in.

The point is this: there are going to be a lot of people who can't afford to make the switch from gas to electric.

Hochul -- like all Democrats -- doesn't seem to care, though.

WHAT?!? She turned off your gas stove?!?

😳😳😳😳 — DebMoley (@DeborahMoleswo1) September 20, 2024

It gets worse, believe it or not:

All NatGas in the building…including the gas dryers in the laundry room. — David Asman (@DavidAsmanfox) September 20, 2024

So you can't cook or dry your clothing.

This is the future Democrats want for us. And we're not joking.

Pretend I’m a five year old Amish girl, and explain how it’s legal for a GOVERNOR to turn off natural gas to an apartment building (that she doesn’t own)??! 🫤😑 https://t.co/kmIIOUYc0f — Fifty Shades of Sarcasm (@Fifty_ShadesOfD) September 20, 2024

Because reasons.

"If you like your gas stove You can keep your gas stove...." https://t.co/XZ1Bk3UJc4 — US Oil & Gas Association (@US_OGA) September 20, 2024

As we said above, he's technically able to keep his gas stove. It's just useless.

“Nobody is coming for your gas stove.” https://t.co/B7cH2UNWAf — Stratosfear Tully 🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈 (@tullyfur) September 20, 2024

Turns out that was a lie.

Last year dozens of liberals here assured me they aren’t after our gas stoves.



That, was right after they said I was over reacting about Biden’s cognitive health. https://t.co/ZMrdxc3VF4 — John Ʌ Konrad V (@johnkonrad) September 20, 2024

Exactly.

We can't trust them.

The upper middle class green activist war on middle class living standards via their stooges in the Democratic Party



Imagine the governor of your state arbitrarily shutting off the gas to your home to please a gang of wealthy extremists and get a photo op https://t.co/80V1VBRJ5d — mark safranski (@zenpundit) September 20, 2024

They don't care about the middle class. Destroying us and our standard of living is their primary objective.