You know what’s happening in the Middle East is REALY REALLY REALLY bad for Biden’s approval numbers when butt-nuggets like Rob Reiner are trying to blame Jared Kushner (aka Trump) for it. Forget that it was Biden who decided to give Iran (who FUNDS HAMAS) a bunch of moolah.

Somehow it’s Trump’s fault to this brain-dead troglodyte.

The one positive thing to come out of the Trump administration was Kushner’s brilliance in bringing peace to the Middle East. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) May 15, 2021

Rob. Stop it. Get some help.

There were no issues for FOUR YEARS, Rob. None. Does he really think this is all a coincidence?

You know what, don’t even bother answering that.

You clown

Four years of quiet flushed down the toilet as soon as Biden reversed Trump's policies. I'm not even buying that you're stupid enough to believe your own crap about this. — mallen2010 (@mallen2010) May 15, 2021

There ya’ go.

I am not sure you thought this through. — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) May 16, 2021

We’re not sure he thinks anything through.

How quickly things changed under #PresidentSiverAlert — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) May 16, 2021

Scary fast, right?

Hamas launches rockets at Israel they purchased from Iran using Biden money. And the Left is blaming Jared Kushner. Trump Derangement Syndrome has no limits. None. https://t.co/BD7xntTpxi — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) May 16, 2021

Hollywood actors and directors are truly dumb. https://t.co/F3NMMH1MNt — MAGA Puppy (@TullimonstrumC) May 16, 2021

Wonder who thought it was a good idea to give the Iranians money to fund Hamas? https://t.co/tZZry5iDDB — Liberty 🗽 Bella (@DreamWeaver61) May 16, 2021

That would be President Silver Alert.

Ignorant Tweet Of The Year https://t.co/xtrf9EQ55b — Foreign Hack (@Anewhomestar) May 16, 2021

And it’s only May.

Eye roll. Name a Democratic or Republican POTUS that has done it better. You people are absolutely sadomasochistic and beyond stupid. You’d rather be a Mean Girl groupie than support someone who made a very good attempt at peace talks in the ME. https://t.co/8hCW1iUHsy — 🥃☠️Emersen “Who should we offend today?” Lee☠️🥃 (@EmersenLee) May 16, 2021

ORANGE MAN BAD. REEEEEEEEEEEEE.

RUSSIA RUSSIA RUSSIA.

That’s our impression of what it’s like inside Rob Reiner’s head.

I love how these assclowns are trying to flip the script away from Biden and onto Kushner LOL https://t.co/2Awtr5dFDv — Live Monitor (@amlivemon) May 16, 2021

And @JoeBiden screwed it up in 100 days. — Dr. BlackAndWhite (@BlackNWhite365) May 16, 2021

Crazy, right?

And absolutely horrible.

***

