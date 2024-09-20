Kamala Harris Plans to Give Speech in Atlanta to LIE to the Nation...
Jim Acosta Asks Harris Spox What Kind of Gun She Owns, Non-Answer Ensues (Katie Pavlich Provides a Clue)

Doug P.  |  3:24 PM on September 20, 2024
Screen shot

Yesterday in Michigan Kamala Harris had a cringe-tastic appearance with Oprah Winfrey where the Democrat nominee took softball questions that should have been quite simple to answer and turned them into her usual rambling word salad responses. 

Harris, who has in the past called for tight government gun control but now needs to win over swing state voters, is now pretending to be a big proponent of the Second Amendment. Harris even claimed to own a gun and describe what she says would happen if somebody broke into her house: 

That's ironic considering that in 2007 Harris said the government should have the right to kick in the doors of legal gun owners, enter their homes and make sure they are "behaving responsibly." 

Meanwhile, on CNN, Jim Acosta performed an accidental act of journalism by following up with something Oprah certainly didn't want to do, and that's to ask what kind of gun Harris owns. This was a question for a Harris spokesperson, who didn't want to provide an answer: 

If the Harris spox wanted to provide an answer that made people believe Harris does not in fact own a gun what would she have said any differently? 

Many think Harris is lying (again), and Katie Pavlich offered a compelling clue as to why that's probably the case:

Here's the full post: 

You know how I know Kamala's claim of "being a gun owner" is totally fake and disingenuous? This, right here. The last thing a gun owner wants is for someone to come into their home and for them to have to defend their life with a firearm. It isn't funny. It's terrifying and a life altering experience. She laughs about it and says things responsible gun owners don't say. Further, if you've done any kind of self defense education or training you know an attorney would tell you to never say this. I find this attitude revolting.

Maybe that kind of thing is easier for somebody with heavily armed Secret Service protection to say, but revolting indeed. 

The Harris-Walz "campaign of joy" is fictional from top to bottom.

