Jim Acosta Asks Harris Spox What Kind of Gun She Owns, Non-Answer Ensues (Katie Pavlich Provides a Clue)

Yesterday in Michigan Kamala Harris had a cringe-tastic appearance with Oprah Winfrey where the Democrat nominee took softball questions that should have been quite simple to answer and turned them into her usual rambling word salad responses.

Advertisement

Harris, who has in the past called for tight government gun control but now needs to win over swing state voters, is now pretending to be a big proponent of the Second Amendment. Harris even claimed to own a gun and describe what she says would happen if somebody broke into her house:

Kamala Harris: “If somebody breaks into my house, they're getting shot. Probably should not have said that.” pic.twitter.com/hlpGKUZAik — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) September 20, 2024

That's ironic considering that in 2007 Harris said the government should have the right to kick in the doors of legal gun owners, enter their homes and make sure they are "behaving responsibly."

Meanwhile, on CNN, Jim Acosta performed an accidental act of journalism by following up with something Oprah certainly didn't want to do, and that's to ask what kind of gun Harris owns. This was a question for a Harris spokesperson, who didn't want to provide an answer:

CNN: Can you give us any more information about this gun Kamala allegedly owns? Any information at all? When did she get it?



Top Harris spokeswoman Adrienne Elrod: "Uh, I can't really comment."



(Kamala supports mandatory gun confiscation and radical gun control) pic.twitter.com/izr2xfc4Kp — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 20, 2024

If the Harris spox wanted to provide an answer that made people believe Harris does not in fact own a gun what would she have said any differently?

Probably because she doesn't actually own a gun she just wants votes. — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) September 20, 2024

She doesn’t own a gun. https://t.co/MHkgzo7v7Y — Storm Paglia 🇺🇸 (@storm_paglia) September 20, 2024

Many think Harris is lying (again), and Katie Pavlich offered a compelling clue as to why that's probably the case:

You know how I know Kamala's claim of "being a gun owner" is totally fake and disingenuous? This, right here. The last thing a gun owner wants is for someone to come into their home and for them to have to defend their life with a firearm. It isn't funny. It's terrifying and a… https://t.co/WBezQ9AzFC — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) September 20, 2024

Here's the full post:

You know how I know Kamala's claim of "being a gun owner" is totally fake and disingenuous? This, right here. The last thing a gun owner wants is for someone to come into their home and for them to have to defend their life with a firearm. It isn't funny. It's terrifying and a life altering experience. She laughs about it and says things responsible gun owners don't say. Further, if you've done any kind of self defense education or training you know an attorney would tell you to never say this. I find this attitude revolting.

Advertisement

Maybe that kind of thing is easier for somebody with heavily armed Secret Service protection to say, but revolting indeed.

Her entire campaign is a production. It’s ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/d5I2aqDkYi — Ever Earnest Mann (@ever_e_mann) September 20, 2024

The Harris-Walz "campaign of joy" is fictional from top to bottom.