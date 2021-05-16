Tommy Vietor accidentally did something right.

We’re shocked.

Ok, no. We’d only be shocked if he did this on purpose but we’re pretty sure he wasn’t worried about helping Israel out here in any way.

Whoa: Former Obama White House spokesman @TVietor08 says he's spoken to people who worked in the Gaza building targeted by an Israeli airstrike yesterday and he's certain there were Hamas assets there, seemingly confirming Israel's claims. (h/t: @paulrubens) pic.twitter.com/3ZWKJgYWte — Avi Mayer (@AviMayer) May 16, 2021

Huh.

Funny how that works out.

AP knew they were in the building.

As it seems the @AP really had the offices in Gaza — 𝑝𝑜𝑖𝑠𝑜𝑛 𝑖𝑣𝑦 🌱 (@esterand_z) May 16, 2021

After all these years Tommy Vietor finally tweets something good and important, except he does it completely by accident. https://t.co/dXv5YVMmoA — Noam Blum 🦉 (@neontaster) May 16, 2021

And now Tommy is all fussy that his tweet was used to prove Israel right.

Yeah, we know.

Distortions like this will not help your cause. I do NOT think it was appropriate for the IDF to bomb the AP building. I think it's outrageous. I talked to someone who *used* to work in that building who said he believes Hamas may have had offices there. That's not "cofirming" — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) May 16, 2021

Distortion?

Dude.

He quoted you.

Tommy, please. You've worked with the media. You know better. Citing your words isn't a "distortion." You said you're "sure" Hamas had assets in the building, on the basis of conversations with people worked there. Whether you think the IDF should have targeted it is irrelevant. — Avi Mayer (@AviMayer) May 16, 2021

This. ^

If my tweet is the best evidence you have to support blowing up the AP's office building, then you have much bigger problems than this exchange. But i'm excited to see which bombing of a media outlet you'll cheer for next!! — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) May 16, 2021

He’s such a fussy little thing, ya’ know?

Still no out right denial from @AP, only attempted smoke screens. https://t.co/1rRAsnnZXD — Aaron Kalman (@Kalman_A) May 16, 2021

You said "I'm sure Hamas offices were in that building" and when asked how you were sure, you wrote "I talked to people who worked in the building" – and now you are walking that back with "said he believes Hamas may have had offices" So you weren't sure? Why'd you say you were? — Daniel Rubenstein (@paulrubens) May 16, 2021

Because his ego got in the way of his narrative. He was more concerned about appearing important than he was about sticking to the correct narrative.

And he got caught.

***

