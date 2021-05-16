Tommy Vietor accidentally did something right.

We’re shocked.

Ok, no. We’d only be shocked if he did this on purpose but we’re pretty sure he wasn’t worried about helping Israel out here in any way.

Huh.

Funny how that works out.

AP knew they were in the building.

And now Tommy is all fussy that his tweet was used to prove Israel right.

Yeah, we know.

Distortion?

Dude.

He quoted you.

This. ^

He’s such a fussy little thing, ya’ know?

Because his ego got in the way of his narrative. He was more concerned about appearing important than he was about sticking to the correct narrative.

And he got caught.

***

