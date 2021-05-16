*THIS* is CNN.

Earlier today, CNN contributor Adeel Raja sent out a tweet claiming the world today needs a Hitler. Not even joking, not even making up some sort of snarky response to jab CNN for looking anti-Semitic … nope. The guy actually tweeted it.

And 402 as*holes LIKED IT before he deleted it.

What a dump CNN has become over the years …

This guy will fit right in with the AP’s Hamas Bureau pic.twitter.com/s1DmpS3FRC — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) May 16, 2021

Truly awful and shameful. Conservatives get suspended over the word ‘pansy’ and have been fired and canceled for far less. But this guy still has a job.

As one of CNN’s finest:

No joke.

This guy is an actual CNN contributor. No joke. https://t.co/UZAEPzijWx pic.twitter.com/b4U7S4HV4Z — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) May 16, 2021

And he’s not just a casual contributor …

54 stories under his name pic.twitter.com/Vn2frvOEo4 — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) May 16, 2021

54 stories.

And that sweet CNN moolah?

Homie has been cashing cnn checks for 8 years. pic.twitter.com/l4AhhMExQa — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) May 16, 2021

We’re not holding our breath for CNN to actually do a damn thing about it but just wow.

He’s still going, just not calling for a new Hitler.

But we all saw his tweet.

What the Jews are doing in Palestine is similar to what Indian Hindus are doing in Occupied Kashmir. Same tactics — Adeel Raja (@adeelraja) May 15, 2021

The wonderful thing about this website is the tremendous honesty of Hitler lovers like yourself — Jack Knifehands (@JackMartensite) May 16, 2021

Tweets are forever.

***

Related:

WHOA: Obama bro and ‘van driver’ extraordinaire Tommy Vietor all but CONFIRMS Israel’s claims about Hamas being in AP building

No WORDS! Richard Dawkins taken APART by brilliant radio host for claiming children with Down syndrome ‘increase suffering in the world’ (watch)

Remove head from a*s BEFORE tweeting –> Rob Reiner’s attempt to blame Trump for violence in the Middle East BACKFIRES spectacularly