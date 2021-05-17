Randi Weingarten and her union are truly the villains of COVID. And everyone knows it.

If there is anything positive to come out of this year from Hell it is that parents around the country are finally getting a really good look at who the unions are and what they really stand for … there has never been more support for ‘school choice’ than there is now.

So maybe we should thank ol’ Randi?

Nah.

Besides, she thinks she’s been doing a lot of hard work to get kids back in the classroom:

We've done a lot of work to make schools as safe as possible. Now with vaccines and proper mitigation factors we know that schools can return to in-person in the Fall. Let's make it happen. #FreedomToThrive https://t.co/O3FEpdVSeb — Randi Weingarten (@rweingarten) May 15, 2021

Let’s make it happen.

Harpy.

Parents have been trying to make this happen for OVER A YEAR.

teachers unions fought to keep schools closed for over a year. — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) May 15, 2021

This! ^

Did any teachers miss a paycheck? In my slice of reality if I don’t work I don’t get paid. — 60Ranchero-rusted (@jmathishmc_jeff) May 16, 2021

Pretty sure they didn’t, but lots of kids missed their education.

There it is. ^

You and your greedy band of jack-booted thugs manipulated and exploited a public health crisis to enrich yourselves and make a power grab, and you did so at the expense of children's well-being. You are a self-aggrandizing ghoul and I hope karma deals harshly with you. — CarolinaConservative2 (@real1776CC) May 16, 2021

Self-aggrandizing ghoul.

Nice.

Holy sh*t, you are a lying sack of sh*t. — Steve (@SteveE4BEA) May 16, 2021

Sums it up nicely.

Does your memory hole ever get clogged from overuse? — Adso of Melk (@PalimpsestMan) May 16, 2021

She’d have to use it first.

***

