Randi Weingarten and her union are truly the villains of COVID. And everyone knows it.

If there is anything positive to come out of this year from Hell it is that parents around the country are finally getting a really good look at who the unions are and what they really stand for … there has never been more support for ‘school choice’ than there is now.

So maybe we should thank ol’ Randi?

Nah.

Besides, she thinks she’s been doing a lot of hard work to get kids back in the classroom:

Let’s make it happen.

Harpy.

Parents have been trying to make this happen for OVER A YEAR.

This! ^

Pretty sure they didn’t, but lots of kids missed their education.

There it is. ^

Self-aggrandizing ghoul.

Nice.

Sums it up nicely.

She’d have to use it first.

***

