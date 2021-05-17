As Twitchy reported, former abortion factory aka Planned Parenthood head Dr. Leana Wen is very cranky with Biden and the CDC for admitting people who have been vaccinated can go without masking. Anyone screeching about this now is only in it for their own gain and notoriety, sorry not sorry.

The CDC's new guidance has devolved into a giant mess. It was a major blunder to cede responsibility: Effectively ending mask mandates is not just about science–it's a major policy decision that should have been made by President Biden himself.🧵https://t.co/320DGhMt3v — Leana Wen, M.D. (@DrLeanaWen) May 16, 2021

But we WILL remind her of the interview she had with Chris Cuomo where she said states opening and dropping mask mandates were taking the carrot away from people being squeezed to vaccinate. Wen seemed very upset that people would be able to live freely. Remember? Watch.

Oopsie, she said the quiet part out loud then.

So we suppose we’re not surprised she’s upset with Biden for taking her carrot away.

The Federal Government doesn’t get to tell the American people what to wear. The position now is what all right-thinking Americans held the entire time… people need to take personal responsibility for their health. It is not the Government’s job. The petty fascism is over. — WitCoHE (@E__Strobel) May 17, 2021

I'm not sorry this is happening to you. — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) May 17, 2021

Because in her little mind it’s POLITICAL, not scientific.

Fascists hate giving up power and seized authority.

Poor Leana. — Dave – Mechanic for Poppa P's ocean tours (@DaveWenke) May 17, 2021

So… "listen to the science unless it comes from the CDC?" Weird flex, dox. — Attila the Honeybun (@AttilaSaysMeow) May 17, 2021

Shuffle back to your cublicle. Your 15 minutes are over. — Will Collier (@willcollier) May 17, 2021

It’s over.

Time to move on, doc.

