Dr. Leana Wen, the former head of Planned Parenthood and currently a medical analyst for CNN, called on the Biden White House to politicize science and intervene with the CDC over its recent update on mask guidance.

The CDC's new guidance has devolved into a giant mess. It was a major blunder to cede responsibility: Effectively ending mask mandates is not just about science–it's a major policy decision that should have been made by President Biden himself.🧵https://t.co/320DGhMt3v — Leana Wen, M.D. (@DrLeanaWen) May 16, 2021

We’ll go out on a limb and say that she would not be in favor of say President Trump making this “major policy decision” by himself:

To be clear, it was appropriate for the CDC, as a scientific agency, to review the data & come out with a statement that vaccinated people are at little risk for contracting #covid19 & spreading it to others. But they went way beyond this to basically end all indoor masking. /2 — Leana Wen, M.D. (@DrLeanaWen) May 16, 2021

But when a Dem is in the White House, it’s different?

Arguably, this was the single biggest decision that the Biden team has made on #covid19, yet the president himself didn't find out about it until the morning of the announcement. This was an astounding strategic and tactical mistake. /3https://t.co/jG3fSv8oUW — Leana Wen, M.D. (@DrLeanaWen) May 16, 2021

“The White House needs to intervene now,” she says:

The White House needs to intervene now. Some actions:

* Clarify that if vaccine status can't be verified, indoor mask mandates must still remain in place. * Define region-by-region criteria for when such mandates can be lifted – i.e. when 70% of a community is vaccinated. /4 — Leana Wen, M.D. (@DrLeanaWen) May 16, 2021

And she wants national vaccine passports, too:

* Stop its queasiness over vaccine verification. Businesses, employers & schools are looking for leadership on how they can ensure a safe environment. The White House has already been working on minimum requirements for such credentialing; this is the time to release them. /5 — Leana Wen, M.D. (@DrLeanaWen) May 16, 2021

Good luck with this one:

* Critically, President Biden needs to own that CDC's guidance was released prematurely & without considering many consequences. The White House must engage local/state officials, union reps, business leaders, and offer a big mea culpa for not having done so before. /6 — Leana Wen, M.D. (@DrLeanaWen) May 16, 2021

And:

A decision on something as overarching & consequential as ending mask mandates should have been directed from the very top. If Pres Biden does not course-correct, the existing confusion could harm Americans' health & prolong the pandemic. /END @aslavitt46 @WHCOVIDResponse @WHCOS — Leana Wen, M.D. (@DrLeanaWen) May 16, 2021

