Dr. Leana Wen, the former head of Planned Parenthood and currently a medical analyst for CNN, called on the Biden White House to politicize science and intervene with the CDC over its recent update on mask guidance.

Thread ==>

We’ll go out on a limb and say that she would not be in favor of say President Trump making this “major policy decision” by himself:

Trending

But when a Dem is in the White House, it’s different?

“The White House needs to intervene now,” she says:

And she wants national vaccine passports, too:

Good luck with this one:

And:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CDC