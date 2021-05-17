Apparently, a white middle-aged woman asking Brittani James, MD if she worked at a store was racist.

Don’t make that face, we didn’t write it.

Also, note. We typically do not write about ‘randos’ because this person could very well not be Dr. James but her thread has gone fairly viral so here we are.

Take a gander:

Minding my own business shopping and a middle-aged white woman asked me if I work there. When I looked at her blankly and answered back in a deadpan voice “no”, she giggled it off and said “I was just wondering where to put this shirt back”. But I’m a bad person if I go off. — Brittani James, MD (@DrBrittaniJ) May 15, 2021

So the middle-aged white woman thought she worked at the store.

That doesn’t mean she was racist.

Maybe it was because she was standing in the middle of the clothing area? Who knows?

Kicking myself for not saying “I’m a physician” and letting her die of embarrassment. But something tells me she wouldn’t even have the decency to be embarrassed. Most of these types don’t. — Brittani James, MD (@DrBrittaniJ) May 15, 2021

Everything is racism … yay!

And if it bothered her enough to come on Twitter and write an entire thread about racism she SHOULD have said something.

Stop asking Black people why they are angry. I can’t even shop in peace. — Brittani James, MD (@DrBrittaniJ) May 15, 2021

Huh?

The worst part about the everyday racism of white folks is that we aren’t even allowed to be angry about it. As a Black woman, it would have come back on me. I’m tired. — Brittani James, MD (@DrBrittaniJ) May 15, 2021

Jessie Jane Duff chimed in:

On active duty, I attended a dinner for Blacks in Government. A middle aged black woman asked me to get more bread. I was in my dress uniform with medals & rank insignia clearly visible. I said I'm a United States Marine & took my seat at her table. We moved on without any issue. — Jessie Jane Duff (@JessieJaneDuff) May 17, 2021

But sexism! Racism?

Hrm.

Never mind.

Scott Presler as well

I was shopping & a stranger smiled at me. It immediately triggered me because the person smiling was subconsciously telling me that I need to smile, which is sexist. It was traumatic. — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) May 16, 2021

So traumatic.

I'd pose she giggled and overexplained because she WAS embarrassed. Try being a nerdy guy with glasses near an electronics or hardware section. Older people ask my help all the time. I tend to help them. Never have played the "No, I'm an attorney" card, which would seem petty. — Crowbacca (@Crowesq) May 17, 2021

She wouldn't die of embarrassment. She would have said "Oh, sorry" and gone on with her day. It's a pity you couldn't. — David T. Williams (@1HermitCrab) May 17, 2021

Ding ding ding.

But you know, she’s tired.

***

