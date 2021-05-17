Apparently, a white middle-aged woman asking Brittani James, MD if she worked at a store was racist.

Don’t make that face, we didn’t write it.

Also, note. We typically do not write about ‘randos’ because this person could very well not be Dr. James but her thread has gone fairly viral so here we are.

Take a gander:

So the middle-aged white woman thought she worked at the store.

That doesn’t mean she was racist.

Maybe it was because she was standing in the middle of the clothing area? Who knows?

Everything is racism … yay!

And if it bothered her enough to come on Twitter and write an entire thread about racism she SHOULD have said something.

Huh?

Jessie Jane Duff chimed in:

But sexism! Racism?

Hrm.

Never mind.

Scott Presler as well

So traumatic.

Ding ding ding.

But you know, she’s tired.

