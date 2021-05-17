Sorry for the ugly description, but Hillary Clinton really and truly is the herpes of the political world. She just keeps on flaring up over and over again, never to fully go away. Plus she’s annoying, painful, and hearing her voice or reading her tweets burns.

A lot.

We’re not sure why she thought people wanted her input on getting vaccinated but here we are …

It's pretty simple: Get vaccinated. Get your life back.https://t.co/rAGfELbV9Q

1-800-232-0233 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 17, 2021

Nobody asked you, Hillary.

"Receive this injection into your body and we'll restore your freedoms" Orwell was an amateur. — Razor (@hale_razor) May 17, 2021

This. ^

Whatever, Gam-Gam. Go and take your continued lack of relevance somewhere else. Our freedoms do not belong to you. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) May 17, 2021

Gam-Gam.

Maybe she should stick to wandering around the forest like a strange big foot hybrid.

It's pretty simple: You lost multiple times. Get lost. — Time4fisticuffs (@ullikemike) May 17, 2021

She lost over and over again.

Ain’t it great?

I never stopped living my life…or working, unlike many who voted for you and Joe. It's pretty simple, shut up. — stitchinggal1967 (@kelsieA67) May 17, 2021

Not sure you have the authority to hold that hostage ma'am. — Problematic Smirk (@FoundersGirl) May 17, 2021

Bite me Hilldawg. — Samurai Apocalypse (@heatherhasideas) May 17, 2021

That works.

