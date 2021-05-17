Gosh, Chelsea Handler seems like she didn’t do so hot after her second Moderna shot. Look, full transparency, this editor is fully vaccinated and felt very tired and achy for a day or two, but there was no panicking, freaking out … and definitely, no going deaf in one ear.

We looked at her timeline to see if there was a follow-up but not yet.

Take a look at this:

Chelsea Handler after second Moderna shot pic.twitter.com/69TxntT58z — conspiracyguy (@conspiracyguy11) May 16, 2021

Freaking OUT.

Her career is over for not saying the shot was wonderful. — MashPotatoMountainObservatory (@MashMountain) May 16, 2021

My husband and I got the Moderna vaccine. Other than a sore arm at the injection site…my husband had NO reaction… and I was just tired the second day (and that only lasted until around 6pm). My son also had the two Pfizer vaccines with no reaction. Handler's just a wimp. — Roberta Millman-Ide (@RobertaMI) May 17, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Felling really sick, behind a steering wheel of an automobile, asking followers for medical advice instead of a doctor. Hmmkey. — Superunknown 🍥 📎 (@superunknowner) May 16, 2021

C’mon, this is Chelsea Handler we’re talking about here, folks.

Just watched some of her content….. pretty sure that if someone warned her – she still would have got it — Charles Bruce (@c_ellisbruce) May 17, 2021

That virtue isn’t going to signal itself ya’ know.

***

