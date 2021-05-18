Mika Brzezinski is following her own science.

And all we can do is laugh.

Watch.

MSNBC’s @morningmika: “If you want to follow the science,” you should follow my lead and “still wear the mask” despite being vaccinated when you’re around possibly unvaccinated people pic.twitter.com/lTOQDgDEES — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 18, 2021

Look at her being all virtuous and stuff. Vowing to ‘follow the science’ and continue masking like that’s some sort of monumental task. LOOK AT HER, so brave covering half of her face with a piece of fabric that likely doesn’t do much to help anyway but whatever makes her feel important.

Sad, ain’t it?

Party of science or something. Mika is an unserious clown. If you are vaccinated, there is no reason to continue to wear a mask. If you’re not, then it’s up to you whether to wear or not wear, but I will not wear a mask after being vaccinated b/c you refuse to follow the science. — Joe (@JoeC1776) May 18, 2021

Does Mika understand that the mask is to prevent the wearer from spreading the virus, not the adverse? The stupidity that permeates the #MSNBC stables is astounding. — Milo™ (@chasbottom) May 18, 2021

This is not following the science. This is contradicting the science. — Phil (@philllosoraptor) May 18, 2021

Ding ding ding.

She is anti-vax — AnonAmish (@MrAmishMan) May 18, 2021

In which a cable news airhead affirms that everything she knows about science would fit on a Post-it Note. — Will Collier (@willcollier) May 18, 2021

That’s literally the opposite of “following the science” — Stephe96 (@Stephe96) May 18, 2021

We know this.

She actually knows this as well.

But that virtue ain’t gonna signal itself, ya’ know.

