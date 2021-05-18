Mika Brzezinski is following her own science.

And all we can do is laugh.

Watch.

Look at her being all virtuous and stuff. Vowing to ‘follow the science’ and continue masking like that’s some sort of monumental task. LOOK AT HER, so brave covering half of her face with a piece of fabric that likely doesn’t do much to help anyway but whatever makes her feel important.

Sad, ain’t it?

Ding ding ding.

We know this.

She actually knows this as well.

But that virtue ain’t gonna signal itself, ya’ know.

***

Tags: CDCCOVIDMaskMika Brzezinskiscience