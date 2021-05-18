As Twitchy readers know, Charles C.W. Cooke wrote a fairly exceptional piece on ‘fabulist’ Rebekah Jones for The National Review. Full disclosure, this editor just this morning had the time to sit down and really read it and all we can say is … wow.

Seems Jones wrote a response/blog about his piece.

And managed to misspell his last name throughout the entire thing.

Oh, and she apparently plans to sue him for libel as well?

In her 9500 word reply to @charlescwcooke, Rebekah Jones claimed she’s going to sue him/NRO over nonexistent libel to make herself rich. She actually says that. — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) May 18, 2021

Wow, 9500 words. That’s like 20 Twitchy stories … EL OH EL.

Alrighty then.

Don't you sabotage your own case if you claim publicly that the point is to get rich and not seek recompense for damages caused by the libel? — Noam Blum 🦉 (@neontaster) May 18, 2021

Yeah. Thinking the blog/reply probably hurts her efforts to get Cooke to pay all of her bills, but what do we know?

She actually says this too: "As GIS Manager, I managed all of the state’s data infrastructure and oversaw all of our related applications and data systems for the entire department of health." — "Max Nardou" (@MaxNordau) May 18, 2021

Oops.

I thought she had the GoFundMe to make herself rich? — Kevin Boyd (@TheKevinBoyd) May 18, 2021

She’ll probably start another one to "fund the lawsuit." Grifters gonna grift. — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) May 18, 2021

COVID really and truly brought them all out.

I just feel sorry for and find myself more upset at the folks enabling her pathological delusions than anything else. — Whig of the World (@RandomWhig) May 18, 2021

Reading through her timeline there does seem to be a rather large group of people who are buying into this entire melodrama.

And it is sad.

She's not known as the brightest candle in Kmart… — Cloudy Judgement 🚀💎 (@Cloudy_Judgemnt) May 18, 2021

I SO hoped she would go down swinging. This story needs maximum exposure — Jerry Bohl, Jr. (@jr_bohl) May 18, 2021

Welp, it does seem like there’s quite a bit of exposure going on here.

We’ll see.

***

