From the mouths of babes?

All we can say is watching this kid DESTROY the school board’s mask mandate (and what sounds like an awful teacher) has us doing a fist-pump.

Watch. Trust us. You’ll want to see this.

This 10 year-old boy just obliterated his school board’s mask mandate and calls out its unfairness and hypocrisy. You’re going to want to watch this one… pic.twitter.com/8y7SwNOLot — Benny (@bennyjohnson) May 18, 2021

This.

Is.

Awesome.

We need this kiddo to go off on the CDC, like NOW.

Seriously.

He should just stop wearing his mask. — Fully Vaccinated Anti-Vaxxer Sensurround 🏳️‍🌈 (@sound_hologram) May 18, 2021

We all should.

Enough with the mask theatre – take them off our kids right NOW.

Not next week, not next month.

NOW.

I can just see those hypocritical teachers smugly sipping coffee, eating a doughnut while yelling at the kids to “get those masks up!” Public Ed teachers are put on pedestals they all don’t deserve. Like my kid’s 3rd gr teacher who spent most of every day on her mobile. 🤬 — “Mostly Peaceful” Clowns All Around Me 🤡👩🏻‍💻🤡 (@AllyGeighter) May 18, 2021

Sadly we’ve learned a lot about some teachers (union) this year and none of it’s good. Sure, plenty of them showed up but the ones who behave like the teacher he describes?

Awful.

This kid is my hero I salute him — Steve DLP art (@dlp_art) May 18, 2021

Samesies.

Huzzah, kiddo!

***

