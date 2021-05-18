From the mouths of babes?

All we can say is watching this kid DESTROY the school board’s mask mandate (and what sounds like an awful teacher) has us doing a fist-pump.

Watch. Trust us. You’ll want to see this.

This.

Is.

Awesome.

We need this kiddo to go off on the CDC, like NOW.

Seriously.

We all should.

Enough with the mask theatre – take them off our kids right NOW.

Not next week, not next month.

NOW.

Sadly we’ve learned a lot about some teachers (union) this year and none of it’s good. Sure, plenty of them showed up but the ones who behave like the teacher he describes?

Awful.

Samesies.

Huzzah, kiddo!

***

