Yup, this is another one of those threads that we can share without having to write too much about it … mainly because Joe says it all. While America faces huge economic hurdles including people refusing to go back to work and crazy inflation the last thing they’re really all that worried about is a bunch of morons who charged into the Capitol.

Months ago.

Take a look.

Honestly, the pearl-clutching over the 1/6 Commission is done by people who are so invested in the inner beltway that they can’t understand how little voters care. It’s a fucking economic crisis right now, and Congress is arguing over something everyone else has moved on from. — Joe Cunningham (@JoePCunningham) May 20, 2021

This!

Keep going.

Just a reminder: It wasn’t an insurrection. There was no order or structure to it. There was no plan. It was chaos. A brief moment of anarchy committed by idiots who don’t understand how elections work. There was never any actual danger to the Republic. — Joe Cunningham (@JoePCunningham) May 20, 2021

A brief moment of anarchy committed by idiots who don’t understand how elections work.

Nailed it.

The commission will happen. Everyone will forget about it. The Democrats will release results that say “Donald Trump inspired these people to do this!”, which will come as a shock to no one. And we’ll all move on again. — Joe Cunningham (@JoePCunningham) May 20, 2021

And the same Democrats will be fussy because they can’t impeach him … again.

Meanwhile, across the rest of the country, people really want to get back to work. Except teachers unions, who are just pretending to so people won’t be mad and move their children to private schools or homeschool them. — Joe Cunningham (@JoePCunningham) May 20, 2021

YES. Except teachers who have figured out the BS pulled by their union over the past year has made their profession as unpopular as lawyers and congress.

Way to go, Randi Weingarten!

Also, how terrible is Kevin McCarthy as a party leader if he put one of the Republicans who voted to impeach Trump on the negotiating team for this commission and then was absolutely shocked to learn the negotiations led to something the bulk of his caucus didn’t want? — Joe Cunningham (@JoePCunningham) May 20, 2021

Kevin McCarthy would be very comfortable in the latter Whig Party. — Joe Cunningham (@JoePCunningham) May 20, 2021

It’s all been a mess.

And McCarthy can’t seem to figure out how to ‘clean’ any of it up.

***

Related:

We are being PLAYED! Report shows CA GROSSLY inflated number of children hospitalized with COVID

Just take the L! Jerry Dunleavy’s thread showing how elected officials pushed false framing of anonymous Capitol police officer’s letter so VERY damning

Before/After thread highlights MANY edits Rebekah Jones made to her piece trashing Charles C.W. Cooke and HIS piece (YEAH, he got under her skin)