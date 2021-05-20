Well, this scoop on CNN host Chris Cuomo and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo seems newsworthy. What do y’all think?

Chris Cuomo took part in strategy calls advising his brother, the New York governor, on how to respond to sexual harassment allegations — a @jdawsey1 + @sarahellison scoophttps://t.co/hAU7Lryz99 — Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) May 20, 2021

NEW: CNN anchor Chris Cuomo took part in a series of strategy calls with his brother and his brother's staff on how the governor should respond to misconduct allegations. Network says he shouldn't have participated and won't going forward. w/@sarahellison: https://t.co/knktC4eOpX — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) May 20, 2021

Obviously we can’t post the whole thing here, but this should give you some good insight into what went down:

Cuomo, one of the network’s top stars, joined a series of conference calls that included the Democratic governor’s top aide, his communications team, lawyers and a number of outside advisers, according to the people familiar with the conversations, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe the private sessions. … The cable news anchor encouraged his brother to take a defiant position and not to resign from the governor’s office, the people said. At one point, he used the phrase “cancel culture” as a reason to hold firm in the face of the allegations, two people present on one call said.

Chris is very preachy about questioning other people's morals/religious beliefs btw https://t.co/o1SsAcWsJU — cc (@cc_fla) May 20, 2021

That’s why he’s got a CNN gig.

I love CNN consistently pretending to take issue with the Cuomo brothers’ antics only after they become public. https://t.co/hsmU5yWIdG — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) May 20, 2021

Well, CNN doesn’t really take that much issue with it …

"In a statement, CNN acknowledged that Chris Cuomo took part in the strategy sessions, saying his involvement was a mistake."https://t.co/YzYO0nKjoI — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) May 20, 2021

how does cuomo still have a tv show? — Ryan (@alwaysonoffense) May 20, 2021

Hey, it was a mistake! People make mistakes! And what’s important is that he’s learned his lesson, at least as far as CNN is concerned:

“Chris has not been involved in CNN’s extensive coverage of the allegations against Governor Cuomo — on air or behind the scenes,” the network said in a statement. “In part because, as he has said on his show, he could never be objective. But also because he often serves as a sounding board for his brother.”

“However, it was inappropriate to engage in conversations that included members of the Governor’s staff, which Chris acknowledges,” the statement added. “He will not participate in such conversations going forward.”

The network said Cuomo will not be disciplined. Cuomo will not be disciplined. Because, after all, this … is CNN.

CNN: “Chris has not been involved in CNN’s extensive coverage of the allegations against Governor Cuomo" He was, however, involved in providing a huge and favorable platform for his brother's early Covid response. https://t.co/8xlkXOH2Om — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) May 20, 2021

.@ChrisCuomo on March 1st: "Obviously I am aware of what is going on with my brother. And obviously, I cannot cover it because he is my brother. Now, of course, CNN has to cover it. They have covered it extensively and they will continue to do so." They missed this part… https://t.co/ZTuvON0dAs — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) May 20, 2021

The biggest part of this Chris Cuomo scandal that no one is covering: Andrew Cuomo thought the sexual misconduct scandal was big enough to reach out to his brother, but not when he was killing tens of thousands of elderly people. https://t.co/OKqEAmpaFK — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) May 20, 2021

CNN doesn’t think that was a mistake, apparently.

Shocked to learn that an outfit run by Jeff Zucker is helping cover up institutionalized sexual misconduct. — Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) May 20, 2021

Right?

“Inappropriate” doesn’t even begin to describe this. — Everett Will (@DCAbloob) May 20, 2021

How should we describe this? If only there were a major media outlet with unique insight into this major media story …

Worthy of a Reliable Sources seg @brianstelter or nah? https://t.co/oYQbQjYK4U — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 20, 2021

Heya @brianstelter @Oliverdarcy – here's a fun media story for you guys to cover. https://t.co/hE5acF4G8I — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 20, 2021

CNN Blundertwin powers, activate!

How is @ChrisCuomo still allowed to pretend to work for a “news” channel? I’m sure @brianstelter will be all over it. The phony COVID shows, the violation of lockdown rules, threatening physical altercations, now this. No shame. pic.twitter.com/uvDwd3dVgA — Chris Stigall (@ChrisStigall) May 20, 2021

Where’s the tweetstorm, Brian Stelter?

CAN YOU IMAGINE IF THIS WERE FOX NEWS? Can you IMAGINE what @BrianStelter would be saying? https://t.co/BMdWeOgX3v — RBe (@RBPundit) May 20, 2021

We’ll have to imagine what Brian Stelter would be saying, because Fox News has nothing whatsoever to do with this; CNN does.

Which is why we can only assume that Brian Stelter and his fellow hall monitor Oliver Darcy aren’t going to speak up about this until they can find a way to blame this all on Fox News.

Chris Cuomo and CNN can't cover Andrew Cuomo's sexual harassment allegations, but he can advise on them. @brianstelter and @OliverDarcy will tell us why this is Tucker Carlson's fault. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 20, 2021

Can’t wait to read all about it in the next “Reliable Sources” newsletter!