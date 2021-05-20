Well, this scoop on CNN host Chris Cuomo and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo seems newsworthy. What do y’all think?

Obviously we can’t post the whole thing here, but this should give you some good insight into what went down:

Cuomo, one of the network’s top stars, joined a series of conference calls that included the Democratic governor’s top aide, his communications team, lawyers and a number of outside advisers, according to the people familiar with the conversations, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe the private sessions.

The cable news anchor encouraged his brother to take a defiant position and not to resign from the governor’s office, the people said. At one point, he used the phrase “cancel culture” as a reason to hold firm in the face of the allegations, two people present on one call said.

That’s why he’s got a CNN gig.

Well, CNN doesn’t really take that much issue with it …

Hey, it was a mistake! People make mistakes! And what’s important is that he’s learned his lesson, at least as far as CNN is concerned:

“Chris has not been involved in CNN’s extensive coverage of the allegations against Governor Cuomo — on air or behind the scenes,” the network said in a statement. “In part because, as he has said on his show, he could never be objective. But also because he often serves as a sounding board for his brother.”

“However, it was inappropriate to engage in conversations that included members of the Governor’s staff, which Chris acknowledges,” the statement added. “He will not participate in such conversations going forward.”

The network said Cuomo will not be disciplined.

Cuomo will not be disciplined. Because, after all, this … is CNN.

CNN doesn’t think that was a mistake, apparently.

Right?

How should we describe this? If only there were a major media outlet with unique insight into this major media story …

CNN Blundertwin powers, activate!

Where’s the tweetstorm, Brian Stelter?

We’ll have to imagine what Brian Stelter would be saying, because Fox News has nothing whatsoever to do with this; CNN does.

Which is why we can only assume that Brian Stelter and his fellow hall monitor Oliver Darcy aren’t going to speak up about this until they can find a way to blame this all on Fox News.

Can’t wait to read all about it in the next “Reliable Sources” newsletter!

