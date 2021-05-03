Have we mentioned lately that teacher’s unions are a boil on the butt of humanity because if not, they are.

Heck, even if we have mentioned it lately (and this editor is pretty sure she did just yesterday), putting it out there daily is a good thing. We knew teacher’s unions cared more about their dues and politics than teachers and students before, but what we’ve seen from them during the pandemic made it far worse. It’s one thing to advocate for what your union wants, it’s quite another to be given authority by the CDC to keep kids out of a classroom.

Which is exactly the bombshell the NY Post broke this weekend … that AFT President Randi Weingarten tried to call a hit piece.

What a hot mess:

Once again the @NYPost has a hit piece out on AFT – this time that is trying to make everyday advocacy look nefarious. I'm not linking to the article, because they don't deserve clicks for this, but I do want to say a few things about it. pic.twitter.com/D8iG0e8eYD — Randi Weingarten (@rweingarten) May 2, 2021

Randi looks more and more like a villain.

Our job is to advocate for our members,students & communities. And in this pandemic we have fought for safety & resources 24/7.This article describes basic advocacy. It's not mysterious or clandestine. It’s routine. And this CDC wants feedback from stakeholders including teachers — Randi Weingarten (@rweingarten) May 2, 2021

Their job is to pretend they’re fighting for their members, students, and communities all while protecting bad teachers and even worse schools so they can continue to line their pockets with those sweet dues. And sorry, Randi, but feedback is one thing, being given control and authority over when millions of kids can go back in the classroom is another.

The CDC said in their press briefing on the February 12th that they met with stakeholders. Newsflash: Teachers are stakeholders. https://t.co/KITNiBvTtc — Randi Weingarten (@rweingarten) May 2, 2021

Newsflash, that’s not what the article said.

We have policy experts on staff, just as many other organizations do. We have spent a year consulting infectious disease docs & scientists about how to open schools safely. It's why we had a roadmap for schools last April (2020) on how to reopen 4 safe in person learning. — Randi Weingarten (@rweingarten) May 2, 2021

They have spent a year finding the best ways to hold students back and education hostage to best suit their unions because GAWD forbid they let a crisis like this go to waste.

From the article you’d believe that we suddenly have unfettered access because Biden is President. In my statemen to the Post, I made it clear we provided feedback to the Trump CDC too. In fact, we contacted the CDC more in 2020 under Trump than we have in 2021 under Biden. — Randi Weingarten (@rweingarten) May 2, 2021

Awww, look at her protect Biden. That’s adorable.

Here’s my quote that they didn’t fully publish AND misattributed. — Randi Weingarten (@rweingarten) May 2, 2021

This in no way counters the New York Post’s claims but eh …

So I guess doing your job is now a reason for stories in the NYPost….Wish the post had done a story about our attempts to get the Trump administration to pay attention to the safety safeguards.

It might have stopped Trump from pretending Covid didn’t exist — Randi Weingarten (@rweingarten) May 2, 2021

AND NOW IT’S ‘ORANGE MAN BAD’.

This woman.

We stand by the feedback we gave the CDC. They are good common sense measures like accommodating those who are at high risk- and that's why the CDC agreed to them. I'm never going to apologize for advocating for teachers, for school staff, for our students & for our communities. — Randi Weingarten (@rweingarten) May 2, 2021

She’s never going to apologize because she doesn’t really care or have to because she knows with a Democrat in the White House she and her big, huge, overpowering union are safe.

As if we needed another reason to vote for Republicans in 22 and in 24.

