So it turns out that when you harass and dox people on TikTok because you think they’re behaving badly that might come back to bite you on the backside. Gosh, we’re shocked.
Or not.
Savannah Sparks made it her mission to hold health care workers she believes are behaving badly accountable on TikTok. When trolls started threatening her life, she stepped away from the platform. https://t.co/CjxHkxZowg
— NBC News (@NBCNews) May 2, 2021
She’s upset that she’s getting harassed because she harassed other people. Alrighty then.
Welcome to 2021.
From NBC News:
So, Savannah Sparks, another TikTok user who goes by “Rx0rcist,” made her own video, part of what would become an ongoing series debunking medical misinformation on the app.
“My name’s Savannah. I’m a doctor at a pharmacy, and I’m about to absolutely wreck your s—,” Sparks says in the video before launching into a fact-check of the pharmacy technician’s claims.
But Sparks didn’t stop there. She then contacted the woman’s supervisor.
“Her scope of practice doesn’t allow her … to counsel on medications so, especially coming from the realm of pharmacy, which is my wheelhouse, I really went in on that individual and I was like, ‘You really should not be talking about this,'” Sparks said.
Sparks, 31, a Mississippi-based lactation consultant and doctor of pharmacy who is also a mother of a 2-year-old daughter, has become a prolific watchdog on TikTok for those she says are trying to spread misinformation — especially health care workers spreading bogus information about Covid-19.
Lactation consultant.
Ugh, they are the worst (spoken as a woman who struggled with this and who was tormented by the damn consultant who was supposed to help).
Oh, and saying stuff like, ‘I’m about to absolutely wreck your sh*t’ doesn’t sound like she was just holding people ‘accountable.’
One is "harassment" to NBC News. The other "accountability" https://t.co/rCo7D1wpq5 pic.twitter.com/CIQPuysfUT
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 2, 2021
Good ol’ NBC News.
You were expecting intellectual consistency from a "Youth and internet culture" reporter?@KalhanR
— TheAmishOne (@ThatAmish1) May 2, 2021
HA HA HA HA HA
Good point.
At least she isn't destroying some other industry. Imagine if she were a NASA engineer.
— Chocolate Chip (@Choc_Chipper) May 2, 2021
She’s definitely not a rocket scientist.
Whaaaat, you mean there’s double standards? Not from NBC News, no way! 🙄
— Kristi (@Kristi_Weaver4) May 2, 2021
It's getting to the point where you can't use social media to ruin people's lives without being harassed. #smh
— Chief Impact Officer BT (@back_ttys) May 2, 2021
Right?
Sheesh.
So she acted like a complete B to someone behind the counter and well, we are meant to pretend she is the victim now?
— Sire Elf the WereSquirrel and Pepe mount (@TheRogue_Elf) May 2, 2021
It’s not her fault she had to dox and harass people and destroy their lives! Poor her!
Hmm
So it's extremist to go to someone's house yet these same news outlets cheered people going to Mitch McConnell's house.
Weird!
— gosuprime (@gprime021) May 2, 2021
Weird.
That’s one word for it.
***
Related:
‘We are now at WAR’: Messages between 2 Loudoun County VA School Board members trashing parents for wanting schools so very DAMNING
Glenn Greenwald pulls NO punches in brutal thread demolishing The Guardian, NYT, WaPo, NBC, and corporate media and OH HELL YEAH
BOMBSHELL: Emails show CDC gave The American Federation of Teachers approval authority for school re-opening guidance (so NOT science, Biden)