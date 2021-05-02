Teacher’s unions are a boil on the butt of humanity.

This pandemic has really and truly shown America who so many people and organizations are, and by far, one of the biggest villains coming out of this mess is the teacher’s unions. Especially Randi Weingarten and The American Federation of Teachers.

Oh, and we all know the CDC has lost any and all credibility.

Check out this bombshell:

We all knew they had influence but to have been given authority OVER the kids returning?!?!?

Shameful and gross.

That’s not science, that’s politics. And disgusting politics at that.

From The New York Post:

The American Federation of Teachers lobbied the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on, and even suggested language for, the federal agency’s school-reopening guidance released in February.

The powerful teachers union’s full-court press preceded the federal agency putting the brakes on a full re-opening of in-person classrooms, emails between top CDC, AFT and White House officials show.

The emails were obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request by the conservative watchdog group Americans for Public Trust and provided to The Post.

The documents show a flurry of activity between CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, her top advisors and union officials — with Biden brass being looped in at the White House — in the days before the highly-anticipated Feb. 12 announcement on school-reopening guidelines.

And of course Biden in there.

So much for the whole science claim, Sleepy Joe.

She gained their confidence and lost the confidence of every single parent who has been worrying about their child being out of a classroom. And that’s not just ‘right-leaning’ parents, that’s across the board.

This is not leading with science on damn bit.

Scary stuff.

And scarier is that we even listen to the CDC at all.

Clearly, they are and have been playing politics.

***

