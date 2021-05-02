Teacher’s unions are a boil on the butt of humanity.

This pandemic has really and truly shown America who so many people and organizations are, and by far, one of the biggest villains coming out of this mess is the teacher’s unions. Especially Randi Weingarten and The American Federation of Teachers.

Oh, and we all know the CDC has lost any and all credibility.

Check out this bombshell:

🚨 This is an absolute bombshell 🚨 We all knew teachers unions were influencing CDC guidance on school openings, now we know CDC literally gave teachers unions approval authority over school reporting guidance. Huge from @LevineJonathan https://t.co/pGHBUPs2oU — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) May 2, 2021

We all knew they had influence but to have been given authority OVER the kids returning?!?!?

Shameful and gross.

That’s not science, that’s politics. And disgusting politics at that.

From The New York Post:

The American Federation of Teachers lobbied the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on, and even suggested language for, the federal agency’s school-reopening guidance released in February. The powerful teachers union’s full-court press preceded the federal agency putting the brakes on a full re-opening of in-person classrooms, emails between top CDC, AFT and White House officials show. The emails were obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request by the conservative watchdog group Americans for Public Trust and provided to The Post. The documents show a flurry of activity between CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, her top advisors and union officials — with Biden brass being looped in at the White House — in the days before the highly-anticipated Feb. 12 announcement on school-reopening guidelines.

And of course Biden in there.

So much for the whole science claim, Sleepy Joe.

Teachers union leaders thanking the HEAD OF THE CDC for her “genuine desire to earn our confidence.” Hope it was worth it @CDCDirector because it came at the expense of the confidence of EVERYONE ELSE IN THE COUNTRY. pic.twitter.com/zvjB7SxxUn — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) May 2, 2021

She gained their confidence and lost the confidence of every single parent who has been worrying about their child being out of a classroom. And that’s not just ‘right-leaning’ parents, that’s across the board.

If you ever wrote one of those “Biden will lead with science” stories I hope you’ll take notice of this Letting non-scientist political hacks OVERRULE the scientists at CDC in writing guidance to get struggling kids back in school is an outrageous scandal that can’t be ignored pic.twitter.com/qab4gwpQVK — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) May 2, 2021

This is not leading with science on damn bit.

THIS LADY has veto power over the career scientists at CDC in establishing guidance of when it’s safe for schools to reopen. Think about that. pic.twitter.com/1MndmKN1XI — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) May 2, 2021

Scary stuff.

And scarier is that we even listen to the CDC at all.

Clearly, they are and have been playing politics.

***

