Anyone pushing fear to keep this COVID panic … sorry … pandemic going has something to gain from it. Sorry, not sorry. With the availability of the vaccine and numbers going down, reading tweets like this from Dr. Eric Feigl-Ding is really disconcerting.

Feels a lot more like fear-p0rn than info, just sayin’. Especially that whole, ‘it didn’t end well’.

da da DAAAAAA!

Ummmm… #P1 🇧🇷 variant’s case fraction % in New York City just rose over 30% in just one week. Any others growing? Not really—#B117 (while more common) only rose tiny bit, and the NY variant #B1526 is mostly flat. I’ve seen this movie before—in BC🇨🇦—it didn’t end well. #COVID19 https://t.co/8ipjADUMWE — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) April 30, 2021

Nate Silver was good enough to correct the doctor.

Hey man, when Nate is good he’s good.

This guy is a constant source of bad information. It went from 2.6% of sequences sampled to 3.4% which is well within the margin of sampling error. Also the overall number of cases is plummeting in NYC so the absolute number of P1 cases is likely steady or declining. https://t.co/gM12llABSc — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) April 30, 2021

You tell him, Nate!

Cases are steadily declining.

More people vaccinated.

More people developing their own anti-bodies.

We should have opened up this freakin’ country a month ago (or earlier) BUT Biden and his admin of butt-nuggets are more concerned about playing politics and pretending they’re SAVING US than they are actually saving the country. They’ll push for July 4 so they can open the country and pretend they did it all … ON INDEPENDENCE DAY.

You watch.

The go-to source for many alarmists, unfortunately. — Ed MD (@notdred) April 30, 2021

Whenever I need a debbie downer stat.. dings twitter never disappoints 🤣 pic.twitter.com/9A7AE01UxX — e^(iπ) + 1 = 0 🇿🇦 (@PaulRedkoles) April 30, 2021

He's also been wrong about BC this entire time. P1 was never "raging", always a small percentage of cases, and now cases in BC are on a downward trend. Crazy how people keep listening to him. — That One Guy (@DaRealLeafsFan) April 30, 2021

People listen to people who tell them what they want to hear, and sadly there is still a rather large group of people out there who want to stay scared. Stay locked down. Stay masked up.

It makes no sense.

***

Related:

